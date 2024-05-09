My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 preview and what to expect

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 through their anime's official sources. The upcoming episode, Specter, will be released on Saturday, May 11, 2024. The anime episode will first be broadcast on local Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix internationally.

The previous episode saw Star and Stripe arriving in Japan. Immediately upon her arrival, she was confronted by Shigaraki Tomura. With that, the anime established the fight between them. During that, Shigaraki tried to decipher Star and Stripe's Quirk, New Order. Unfortunately, he was trapped by Star and Stripe's Keraunos.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2?

My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 will reveal the result of Star and Stripe's combination attack

Shigaraki Tomura as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 (Image via BONES)

The previous episode ended with Star and Stripe trapping Shigaraki with her Keraunos. Right after, Commander Agpar contacted her to inform her of the launch of the Intercontinental Cruise Missiles: Tiamat to attack Shigaraki. Hence, the upcoming episode will reveal the result of the combination attack.

That said, the preview images of the anime episode hint at Shigaraki escaping Star and Stripe's Keraunos. Thus, fans can expect Shigaraki to survive Star and Stripe's combination attack effectively. With that, America's No. 1 Hero may be forced to strategize a new tactic to defeat the All For One user.

Shigaraki may defeat Star and Stripe in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2

Star and Stripe as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 preview (Image via BONES)

As seen in a few of the preview images, the upcoming anime episode is set to reveal Star and Stripe's backstory. Any animanga fan would know by this time that a backstory segment for a character is often a sign of a death bell.

Given that Star and Stripe has no real counter to Shigaraki Tomura's attacks, it is very likely that she will pass away in the fight. Moreover, fans can also expect the US pilots to perish in the battle. With that, Japan may get thrown into a new war.

All Might may inform Class 1A students about Star and Stripe's death

All Might as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 2 preview (Image via BONES)

As evident from the preview images, former No. 1 Hero All Might may have something important to share with the Class 1A students. This could be about the possible death of America's No.1 Hero, Star and Stripe. He might inform his students about this directly due to Deku, who Shigaraki Tomura was targeting.

Otherwise, there is also the chance that All Might might be visiting the Class 1A students to inform them about the All For One quirk. Given that the quirk was set to be completely transferred to Shigaraki Tomura within three days, he may have gone to the students to warn them about the upcoming war.

