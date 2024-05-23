My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 preview and what to expect

Studio BONES has finally released the preview synopsis and images for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 through their anime's official sources. The upcoming episode is titled 'The Story of How We All Became Heroes' and will be released on Saturday, May 25, 2024. The anime episode will air on Japanese TV networks, followed by Crunchyroll and Netflix worldwide.

The anime's previous episode saw Class 1A students training with each other for the upcoming war. That's when Hagakure and Deku learn about Yuga Aoyama's secret. He was the traitor inside the U.A. High helping All For One. Hence, the two apprehended him and his parents, bringing them to their teachers.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the My Hero Academia anime.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4?

Shota Aizawa may reveal his strategy in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4

Shota Aizawa as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 preview (Image via BONES)

As seen in one of the preview images, the upcoming episode will see Shota Aizawa speaking to his student Yuga Aoyama. After Aoyama was apprehended as a traitor, Class 1A heroes had an idea to use Aoyama to lure out All For One and Shigaraki Tomura, helping the heroes make the first move against the villains.

However, it is to be seen if their teacher Shota Aizawa accepts the plan. If not, the upcoming episode could reveal Aizawa's original plan. That said, the plan could hugely depend on the teacher's conversation with his student.

Mei Hatsume will return in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4

Mei Hatsume as seen in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 preview (Image via BONES)

As seen in one of the preview images, Mei Hatsume is set to return in the upcoming episode. She was last seen in the anime ages ago. Thus, the upcoming anime episode might see Deku go to the R&D department, hoping to get some part of his costume fixed.

Evidently, like the last time, Mei Hatsume is set to get blasted out of the department's room while doing some research and land on Deku. Such a development will likely see Deku and his classmates express reactions that will act as comic relief.

Class 1A could go after All For One in My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4

Class 1A students as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Given that the episode title for My Hero Academia season 7 episode 4 is 'The Story of How We All Became Heroes,' there is a high chance that the upcoming episode will focus on Class 1A students. As previously seen in the anime, they were training for the upcoming war. Hence, the next episode might see them resume their training.

In addition, fans can expect to see some final interactions between the characters before they head off to fight the villains. This could include a conversation between Deku and Ochako as the One For All user may want to thank his friend for speaking on his behalf to the citizens.

Related Links