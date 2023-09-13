My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 release date, time, where to watch, and more

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 will be aired this Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 p.m. JST in Japan. Surprisingly, the Ryota adventure party has just gotten a little bigger with the addition of Alice, a dungeon-born, low-ranked explorer.

Initially, Alice found it challenging to secure an invitation to the party. However, Ryota, who empathized with Alice’s situation as he had experienced a similar phase in the past, kindly extended an invitation to her for his crew.

As it remains uncharted, My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 will reveal how Alice will prove her usefulness and contribute to her newfound family, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the unfolding of her character arc.

Disclaimer: This article contains major My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 anime and light novel series.

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 release date and time for all regions

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 will be released on Saturday, September 16, 2023, around 6:30 a.m. PT. Fans outside Japan can watch the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on Crunchyroll. Below is the complete list of release dates and timings for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 for all regions with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central Standard Time: 8.30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 9.30 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

British Standard Time: 2.30 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central European Time: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 7 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 9:30 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Australian Central Time: 11 p.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Brazil Time - 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 5:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 7:30 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern European Time - 4:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 10 in summation

After discovering that Celeste had not been feeling well lately due to the corruptive storm, Ryota bought a larger house with some kind of magical storm-blocking construction. Despite its cost, Ryota didn’t hesitate, proclaiming he wouldn’t back off when it came to the safety of his family. Later, they headed out to explore the dungeon as the Harvest Festival was nearing its end.

Ryota eventually ran into a Guts Slime that could only be defeated if two people worked in perfect harmony. One of the slime drops granted Ryota a magical jewel, which could repel damage to the user's opponent. Ryota sold the jewel to Erza and received 3 million pilos in return.

He used all the money to buy a unique fruit that could grant him magic abilities since he couldn’t level up in that specific area. However, before eating the fruit, Ryota decided to gamble on making something even better out of it by letting it turn into a stray. Surprisingly, the fruit transformed into a metal-shape-shifting slime that took on Ryota’s appearance.

After successfully defeating the slime, Ryota got the same fruit but was now infused with two magical abilities. The first magic ability was Wind Cutter, using which he could throw sharp wind projectiles, and the second was Reservation, which he could use to help others get better drops.

At the guild, Ryota encountered Alice and asked her to join his party, which was literally overwhelming for her since Ryota and his group were treated like celebrities. With Alice being a low-ranking explorer, Ryota decided to help her by assisting her in a dungeon but was surprised to see how she befriended a slime and a skeleton. After returning home, she was officially welcomed by all members.

What to expect from My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11

My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11, will be seeing a bigger and better Ryota family with the addition of Alice, who possesses some unique skills unlike others. Despite her low rank, Alice is set to become one of Ryota’s best proteges, as she will be learning new skills from him and experiencing adventures like never before.

Stay tuned for My Unique Skill Makes Me OP Even at Level 1 episode 11 preview, news, and other updates.

