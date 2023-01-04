Anonymous Chainsaw Man spoilers proved accurate

With the official release of Chainsaw Man chapter 116 earlier today, January 3, 2023, it seems that some recent, anonymously-posted spoilers have been proven to be accurate. The spoilers came from 4chan, a forum thread website where users can make formal accounts or post anonymously as guests.

This anonymous poster, whose identity fans have yet to discover, posted spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapters 114, 115, and 116. While the text leaks got the order of some events wrong, the overall spoilers are incredibly accurate, to the point of being comparable to series with regular spoiler processes like One Piece.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest Chainsaw Man news as well as speculates on whether or not spoilers for the series may become a regular occurrence.

Anonymously-posted Chainsaw Man spoilers have fanbase shook as debates ensue over how spoiler info was obtained

The alleged Chainsaw Man spoiler information was posted on Saturday, December 17, 2022, three days before Chapter 114 was officially released by Shueisha. As mentioned above, the post concerns spoilers from chapters 114 through 116. With the official release of all three chapters today, fans have confirmed that the spoilers are spot on.

Fans are endearingly referring to the still-anonymous poster as “the Future Devil,” referencing the Devil of the same-name within the series. While this poster’s information went far beyond the few seconds the Future Devil allows its contractees to see into the future, fans still believe the posts to be the work of someone with almost supernatural powers.

One of the main reasons these spoilers are such a big topic of discussion within the Chainsaw Man fandom is due to how rarely spoilers have been released for the series in the past. One of the most notable spoiler releases came when the series returned to regular serialization to begin its second part.

However, these leaks were simply blurry screenshots of manga panels, providing no context or additional clarity to the events being discussed. As a result, these long-form, full summary spoilers are the first of their kind for the series. Fans are in disbelief, as the series being published simultaneously in English and Japanese should eliminate the possibility of this spoiler information.

Some fans argue that the poster is simply talented at literary analysis, accurately predicting what will occur in the issues rather than having legitimate spoiler information. However, such an approach would not result in three separate issues being more-or-less 100% accurately described by the above-mentioned spoiler posts.

The biggest question following the confirmation of each spoiler post is whether or not such information will become regularly available to the fanbase. Given the holiday timing of these spoilers being released, it’s possible that author and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto’s preparation of three issues in advance is what allowed this information to leak.

If this is the case, fans can expect the release of spoiler information to not be a regular occurrence. However, there's always the chance that the process for obtaining said spoiler information coincidentally became available around the holiday season. If this is the case, fans may see the entire release process for a Chainsaw Man issue flipped upside down.

