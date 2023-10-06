Attack on Titan to air Profession Work Style Eren Yeager special ahead of the grand finale

With Attack on Titan becoming one of the most successful and acclaimed anime series of all time, millions of fans around the world are psyched to watch their characters on screen for the last time this fall. Furthermore, a special announcement has been made, which is sure to be an absolute delight for the audience.

There will be an Eren Yeager special based on the original work by Hajime Isayama of Eren Yeager that will air before the release of the last episode of Attack on Titan, which is scheduled to reach the screens on November 4 at 12 a.m. JST. Fans will get a chance to see a different side of Eren Yeager, the protagonist and anti-hero of the series.

Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan is the first anime protagonist to score an interview

The Eren Yeager special is set to be featured on the program “Professional Work Style," which will be broadcast on NHK General TV at 11:45 p.m. JST on October 23. The special will blend Eren with the real world as he is about to have an interview.

Moreover, this is the first time in the program's history that an anime protagonist has been featured. The show will provide an opportunity to look into the “work style” of Eren in his journey as a soldier of the Survey Corps.

The purpose of the program is to address issues with Eren's determination, motivation for fighting, and understanding of what the word "professional" means to him. Additionally, it prepares the audience to examine Eren Yeager's motivations and character development, who has undergone a significant transformation from the first to the last season.

When Eren Yeager was a little child, his goals were to rescue his people from the Titans' rule and get revenge on his mother. However, as he learned more about the Titans' and the world's true nature, he grew more callous and pessimistic, finally coming up with a scheme to wipe out all life outside his island.

Attack on Titan is now set up with Eren's scheme to use an army of enormous Titans to wipe out all life outside of Paradis in order to break the cycle of hatred and bloodshed. It also demonstrates how his allies and foes retaliate against him or side with him in response to his acts.

The outcome of the season's epic fights, heartbreaking deaths, unexpected turns, and moving scenes will decide how mankind and the globe fare.

On November 4, 2023, at 12 a.m. JST, NHK General TV in Japan and other streaming services like Crunchyroll and Funimation will begin airing the last episodes of Attack on Titan for fans. Also, Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3: Conclusion, which wraps up Eren Yeager and his allies' narrative as they confront their ultimate fate, will air immediately after the episode.

