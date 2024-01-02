Attack on Titan animator passes away at age 60

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 saw some particularly tragic news break regarding the status of Attack on Titan animator Satoshi Iwataki, who has tragically passed in recent days. The news comes as directly from the source as it possibly could, with Iwataki’s wife taking to his personal X (formerly Twitter) account to share the incredibly tragic news.

According to the same tweet from Iwataki’s wife, her husband passed away on the night of Saturday, December 30, 2023 following a “two-month battle with” an undisclosed “illness.” It seems that the Attack on Titan animator had remained optimistic during his struggle with this illness, but tragically succumbed to it in the final days of 2023.

The Attack on Titan animator’s wife emphasized that Iwataki had such love for animation, and had still wanted to create more works before his untimely passing at 60 years old. Iwataki’s wife also emphasized that he never became distraught, and had compassion for those around him until the very end of his life.

As mentioned above, the news on Attack on Titan animator Satoshi Iwataki’s tragic passing came directly from his personal X account, via a post written by his surviving wife. In addition to the tweet seen and partially transcribed above, Iwataki’s wife also posted an additional tweet which simply reads “thank you very much” when translated. This gratitude seems to be aimed at fans who’ve mourned in Iwataki’s passing along with her and offered their condolences.

While Iwataki is best arguably best known for his animation and animation directorial work on the anime adaptation of mangaka Hajime Isayama’s original series, his credits in the industry are vast. Hell’s Paradise, Spy x Family, Seraph of the End, the Berserk: The Golden Age Arc movie trilogy, and Mari Okada’s newest Maboroshi movie are all projects he contributed to in one way or another.

Iwataki was born on December 19, 1963, and was a freelancer within the animation industry at the time of his death. His account states that he stopped accepting new work in mid-November 2023, which would’ve been shortly after his fight against the aforementioned illness began per the timeline his wife provided.

Several Japanese anime fans have taken to what is likely to be the final post from the Attack on Titan animator’s X account to share their condolences and remember their favorite works of his. English fans are also flooding the replies with similar sentiments, also thanking Iwataki for all his hard work over the years. While animators are often the unsung heroes of the anime industry, the recognition Iwataki received in life is also seemingly persisting in the wake of his death.

