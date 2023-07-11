Bleach TYBW episode 15 release delay announced

Per the latest news from the official Twitter account for the franchise’s various anime projects, it seems that Bleach TYBW episode 15 will see a slight delay in its broadcasting time this week. The news was made public on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and was shared on both the series’ official website and the aforementioned officially run Twitter account.

While the episode will still come out on Saturday, July 15, as originally planned, fans will see the Japanese air date pushed back by 30 minutes from 11 pm to 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time. This, in turn, will delay the episode’s arrival on international streaming services by 30 minutes from the time episode 14 was made available on these platforms.

Although not a substantial delay, Bleach TYBW episode 15 will air at a later time than the rest of the series' episodes. On a similar note, all currently available information points to this delay being specific to episode 15 rather than indicative of a push in the typical release time for the series.

Bleach TYBW episode 15 faces minimal delay in broadcasting

At the time of this article’s writing, only the delay itself has been announced for Bleach TYBW episode 15, with no reason for the delay being provided either on Twitter or the official website. While this is purely speculative, the cause of the delay is likely a behind-the-scenes request from either the series’ adaptation team or the TV Tokyo network and its affiliates.

In any case, the series has been off to an incredible start for its second part thus far, with such a minimal delay as this one unlikely to kill this momentum in any way. As one of the most highly anticipated series releases of the Summer 2023 season, such an assessment is likely accurate to describe anything short of the entire series being delayed to a later season.

The Bleach TYBW series serves as a continuation of the 2004 adaptation, whose production was eventually shelved after taking what was originally planned to be a short break. This unfortunately left the Thousand Year Blood War arc unadapted, which is currently the final arc of the original manga series by author and illustrator Tite Kubo.

Likewise, Bleach TYBW episode 15 serves as the next chapter in Studio Pierrot’s quest to fully adapt the overall manga series into a television anime adaptation. The series originally premiered in Fall 2022, airing for 13 episodes before announcing that the second part would premiere in July 2023, with the series’ 14th episode overall.

Be sure to keep up with all Bleach anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes