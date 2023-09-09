Crunchyroll COO leaves the company after 15 years

It was reported on Friday, September 8, 2023, that Crunchyroll's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Brady McCollum was leaving the company after 15 years. Deadline reported that McCollum and the company president Rahul Purini are working on the transition together. The transition will see Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Gita Rebbapragada replace McCollum at the end of September 2023.

McCollum's resignation also creates a cascade of position switches for Crunchyroll in addition to what’s listed above, which will be discussed in detail in this article. As one of the company’s first employees, McCollum’s departure is fairly significant in terms of the company’s overall history.

Brady McCollum was also said to have played key roles in the Crunchyroll brand’s international expansion and commerce rollout with the service’s recent international offerings being lauded. While it’s unclear what McCollum’s next professional moves would be, it’s safe to say that his absence will be felt at Crunchyroll given the history he has with the company.

The departure of Crunchyroll’s current COO causes several position shifts in the company

With McCollum’s departure from Crunchyroll and Rebbapragada replacing him, there will also be several other repositionings within the company. Bard Bidan will become the chief people experience officer, while Charles Valentine will lead the information technology and security teams as a senior vice president. It is worth noting that Valentine will report to Bidan.

Senior vice president of global commerce, Mitchel Berger, will continue to lead theatrical, content distribution, consumer products, and home entertainment/collectibles. This is in addition to handling the manga publishing business in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Terry Li will become the executive vice president of emerging business. Li will also continue leading the global business development and the games and e-commerce business.

As mentioned above, McCollum was one of the company’s first employees, starting in 2008. He served as executive vice president until his August 2022 promotion to COO. This occurred after Purini became the company’s president. Funimation’s longtime COO Purini became the president after former chief executive officer (CEO) Colin Decker left the company in 2022.

The news comes months after February’s layoff of roughly 85 employees from the company, of which staff were informed by Purini on February 16 via email. The email cited the integration of the Funimation and Crunchyroll teams as the reason behind the layoffs, referencing the former’s purchase of the latter in 2021. Multiple sources cited that the decision wasn’t based on cost-saving, but rather elimination of redundant roles following the merger.

Sony’s Funimation Global Group completed an acquisition of the company from AT&T on August 9, 2021, after first being announced in December 2020. The final purchase price was 1.175 billion USD, paid in cash at closing.

