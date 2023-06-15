Dr. Stone New World announces release window for second cour

Dr. Stone New World is one of the most-anticipated series of the year, the first cour of which aired from April 6 to June 15, 2023. The second cour of the season has finally been confirmed to premiere in October 2023. While the exact date of the release is unavailable as of now, fans can expect more information to be released soon.

Dr. Stone New World is the titular name of the third season of the anime, based on the Dr. Stone manga series by Riichiri Inagaki and Boichi, and directed by Shuhei Matsushita and produced by TMS Entertainment. The season follows Senku and his friends as they embark on a voyage around the world to find the origin of petrification.

Second cour of Dr. Stone New World to adapt The Treasure Island arc

Dr. Stone New World was confirmed to be divided into two cours. The first one, which began airing on April 6, and is expected to comprise eleven episodes, is set to conclude in the spring season. Meanwhile, the second cour will premiere in October, during the autumn season. The same has been confirmed by an unofficial shonen news account on twitter, WSJ_manga, much to the delight of fans.

The third season follows the continuation of the Age of Exploration arc in the Source of Petrification saga and will later go on to adapt the Treasure Island arc, which consists of 38 chapters in the manga.

𝖄𝕻ixel☘️ @YPixel_OOOO Aaaaaaahhhhhh Dr. Stone S3 is called NEW WORLD, cause that's what the Americas was considered during the Age of Exploration. Aaaaaaahhhhhh Dr. Stone S3 is called NEW WORLD, cause that's what the Americas was considered during the Age of Exploration.

The synopsis of Dr. Stone New World by MyAnimeList reads:

"With the ambitious Ryuusui Nanami on board, Senkuu Ishigami and his team are almost ready to sail the seas and reach the other side of the world—where the bizarre green light that petrified humanity originated. Thanks to the revival of a skillful chef, enough food is being prepared for the entire crew, and the incredible reinvention of the GPS promises to ensure safety on the open sea."

It furthur reads:

"Preparations for the upcoming journey progress swimmingly until Senkuu receives an eerie message from a mysterious source. More driven than ever, the scientist sets out to explore the new world and discover what it can offer for his scientific cause. Though the uncharted territories may hide unkind surprises, Senkuu, with a little help from science, is ready to take on any challenge."

The second part of the season will consist of eleven episodes, which makes the season twenty-two episodes long. With the last episode of the first cour left to air, fans who haven't caught up to the season can watch Dr. Stone on the two most popular streaming platforms, Crunchyroll and Netflix, along with the previous series special released after the second season, titled Dr. Stone Ryusui.

