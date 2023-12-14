Hari Maware, Koinu! anime announces January 2024 premiere and more in new PVs

Thursday, December 14, 2023 saw the official website for the Hari Maware, Koinu! anime series begin streaming two new videos revealing key information. One video reveals the anime’s cast and the series’ Saturday, January 6, 2023 premiere date. Both videos reveal and preview the series’ ending theme song.

The first Hari Maware, Koinu! anime promotional video features the characters in the series going about their daily lives, which are seemingly whimsical and carefree. The second video sees the series’ characters dancing to the ending theme song, the reveal and preview of which is given chief priority in this latter video.

The Hari Maware, Koinu! anime series will serve as the television anime short adaptation of author and illustrator Uka Uka’s original manga series of the same name. The series has already announced its starring cast members, as well as key staff and production information, at the time of this article’s writing.

Hari Maware, Koinu! anime set to be season of four-minute short anime productions

The Hari Maware, Koinu! anime series is set to premiere on Saturday, January 6, 2023 as mentioned above. However, Japanese broadcast information and international streaming information is unavailable at the time of this article’s writing. It is presumed that this info will be shared at a later date.

The series’ ending theme song is entitled “STICKER!!!” and will be performed by meiyo. At the time of this article’s writing, the opening theme for the series has yet to be revealed. This will likely be announced in the coming weeks leading into the series’ premiere. In addition to performing the ending theme song, meiyo will also voice meiyoinu, an original character designed after him in the form of a dog.

Additional cast for the anime includes Maria Naganawa as Koini, Takahiro Sakurai as Inu-senpai, Megumi Han as Inusawagi Shakin, Tomoko Kaneda as Deiko, Kazutomi Yamamoto as Tomoyo, Jun Fukuyama as Iro, Daisuke Ono as Nuro, Junko Takeuchi as Chibiinu, Ai Nonaka as Chibishiba, Tomokazu Sugita as Kuroinu, and Toshio Furukawa as Branch Chief.

Ai Ikegaya is directing the anime at OperaHouse, while Studio Pierrot is said to be in charge of production. Uka Uka’s original manga series was first launched on Souffle in 2020. Souffle is the manga website run by the editors of Akita Shoten’s Elegance Eve manga publication magazine. Akita Shoten published the series’ first compiled book volume in May 2021, and most recently released the fourth volume in Japanese on September 14, 2023.

The series begins with a voracious yet earnest dog named Koinu losing his job. He then finds a new one where he must place cute dog stickers all over the city. The series follows his easygoing daily life and his interactions with the amusing dogs he meets along the way.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.