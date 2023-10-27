"I can't take it anymore": Dragon Ball Super fans are tired of ongoing recap arc

Dragon Ball Super manga is progressing at an extremely slow pace, and the entire fanbase is unhappy with the story’s treatment. While slow pacing isn’t necessarily the problem here, it is the lack of original content. Fans were quite shocked when official sources announced the adaptation of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

This movie got many mixed reviews ranging from “peak” to “Xenoverse cut scene.” Everyone in the community didn’t welcome the 3D CGI approach and fans were quite vocal about it. Instead of creating original content, the writers chose to incorporate the movie’s storyline as an entire arc.

Fans took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to voice out their opinions on this matter. One particular fan even uploaded an image containing the quote, “I can’t take it anymore. Seriously, I’m at my limit”. Frustration among fans seems to reach a fever pitch, and Dragon Ball Super’s next move will be crucial for the series’ future.

Dragon Ball Super fans are on the verge of giving up as the series continues to drag the current story arc

Fan criticizes the Dragon Ball Super series on X (Screengrab via X/@Christi51173833)

It’s no surprise that fans want original content. At the time of writing, the manga is currently in the SUPER HERO arc. Given that the source material is already out, only 2 to 3 chapters are left for the series to adapt. Despite that, fans seem exhausted, and it won’t be surprising for them to drop the series mid-way. Furthermore, the fanbase feels that the quality of storytelling has taken a severe hit.

Fans also took a dig at the writers since they find it hard to believe that new content is currently being worked on. For example, the fact that they decided to adapt a movie instead of working on fresh content proves that fans are rightfully managing their expectations. Fans believe that Dragon Ball Super would either adapt Dragon Ball Daima or go on a break to figure out the next step.

A section of the fanbase already seems to have given up on this series and doesn’t see any clear direction in which this story will progress. One fan in particular even stated that Dragon Ball Super doesn’t do a good job of understanding what exactly it wants to be and that the story is all over the place.

Fans are losing hope as the days progress, and it’s becoming quite evident with the prevalence of similar discussion threads.

That being said, a small section of the fanbase is still quite hopeful. In the upcoming chapter, Beast Gohan will appear, which seems to have given fans a reason to be excited. The upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super will feature a fight between Gohan and Cell Max, which is the end of this story arc.

Writers of the anime should definitely do a better job with original content and the direction in which the story is progressing. The fanbase is incredibly patient despite not receiving quality content for years. What the series does next will determine its future and whether or not it will retain the fanbase it once did.

