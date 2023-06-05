Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 225 teaser hints at Gojo vs Sukuna going all out

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is set to be released on June 12 after author Gege Akutami decided to take a creative break. The recent teaser seems to hint at the full extent of the battle between Gojo and Sukuna. This battle has been long awaited since the beginning of the story and is now taking place at a moment that seems to be the grand finale of this successful manga series.

In that regard, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 also seems to dwell deeper into the abilities of these two characters and what they can do, which is of course going to be a cause for excitement among the fandom.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 reveals more details about the battle between Sukuna and Gojo

The recent teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 shows protagonist Yuji Itadori and it highlights how the battle between Satoru Gojo and Sukuna, the King of Curses, is set to take place. This has been long in the making and author Gege Akutami has been taking his time with the build-up of the battle, with a clear focus on doing justice to a moment that has been long awaited by fans.

There is also a mention of the other sorcerers in this battle, which is quite interesting and can be interpreted as this chapter having a change in points of view. This, in return, could also mean that the battle between these two characters is not going to be the focus of this chapter, and other major players, such as Itadori, could have a greater role to play.

One of the most important things that Akutami needs to pull off in this chapter and the coming ones is giving each character a satisfying conclusion, which is something that a lot of fans are eager to see. The author has gone on record and said that he wants to end the manga this year and that has led fans to think that the ending could be rushed. This is something that could harm the legacy of the project as a whole.

Battle between the most popular characters in the series

There is no denying that Gojo and Sukuna are the two most popular characters in the series. While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 225 is probably going to dwell deeper into their battle, it has to be said that these two characters have been the source of attention and hype throughout the series as a whole.

A lot of fans love Gojo's arrogant personality, his cool factor, his demeanor, and the way he carries himself. Sukuna, on the other hand, has often been praised for his character design, personality, his capacity for cruelty, and the fact that he is the strongest Curse in the entire series, making the conflict between these two individuals all the more intriguing.

