My Hero Academia manga begins 9th popularity poll

On Wednesday, October 4, 2023, the reputable anime/manga news source and Twitter user @WSJ_manga announced that the My Hero Academia manga is starting its 9th popularity poll. A popularity poll is a common event for manga series, often being run exclusively in Japan due to the necessity of readers needing to mail in their votes for each poll.

While there have been examples of international popularity polls, most recently the Narutop99 poll from earlier this year, most are typically reserved for Japanese readers only. This is also expected for the My Hero Academia manga’s 9th popularity poll, which is also likely to be its final one considering the series is in its final arc.

Unsurprisingly, many fans are hoping for Katsuki Bakugo to continue his winning streak, having claimed first place in each of the My Hero Academia manga’s popularity polls besides the first. While he’s certainly the favorite as a result, nothing is guaranteed, especially when considering that Bakugo has been out of action in the manga for quite some time.

My Hero Academia manga's 9th and likely final popularity poll set to begin with release of series’ 403rd chapter

The aforementioned 9th and likely final popularity poll for the My Hero Academia manga series is set to begin in the 46th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for 2023. This will also be the issue in which the series returns from a one-week break, being set to release the 403rd chapter of the series overall upon its return.

Ironically, this upcoming chapter could see the return of the aforementioned favorite to win the 9th popularity poll, Katsuki Bakugo. While Bakugo has been incapacitated for over a year of real-world time at this point following his last battle in the manga, fans are getting the feeling that he will indeed return soon. Those who call themselves Bakugo fans would likely take the concurrent return of his character and the start of the popularity poll as an exciting sign.

With Bakugo having claimed victory in all but one of the nine Japanese popularity polls, he’s clearly the favorite for the upcoming one. The only popularity poll in which Bakugo did not come in first place was the inaugural one for the series. This poll saw Izuku Midoriya claim first with 2,314 votes, followed by Shoto Todoroki in second with 1,987 votes, and Bakugo in third with 1,764.

As the series’ manga progresses through its alleged final arc, the anime is set to return to both the small and big screen in spectacular fashion. The seventh season of the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s manga series has already been announced and is currently in production. The series also recently announced a fourth feature film for the franchise, which is also currently in production.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, film, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

