Mystery Instagram account teases Dragon Ball Anime return

Dragon Ball fans are abuzz with excitement following a cryptic post on Instagram. The mysterious account that goes by @dragonballanimeofficial posted an image of a young Goku, accompanied by the caption "Welcome to the official Instagram page for the thrilling #DragonBall franchise."
Even though there has not been any confirmation from the team, fans continue to speculate about the possibility of a new series installment from Dragon Ball makers.
A new Instagram account seemingly teases the return of the Dragon Ball Series
The account, created in July 2023, recently added a post on its page. The post was of a young Goku and was accompanied by the caption,
"Welcome to the official Instagram page for the thrilling #DragonBall franchise."
There have been subtle indications and swirling speculations regarding the development of a new installment in the beloved series. In an exclusive New Year's Special video, Akio Iyoku, Shueisha's editor, unveiled plans for something fresh and exciting on the horizon of the popular series.
In a subsequent interview conducted by the official anime website, Florence Jay Dominguito from Toei Animation Philippines revealed insights into the future trajectory of Dragon Ball Super, saying,
"I'm also excited about the new anime that will continue Dragon Ball Super."
Furthermore, rumors have been circulating about a potential new installment for the anime series making its return next year. According to sources, this new series is said to be an anticipated prequel to its latest film in the shonen franchise. While there hasn't been any official announcement at this time, these hints strongly suggest that the works for a new series are underway.
Possible storyline for the new installment
Rumors have been circulating about a new installment in the series, which is believed to serve as a prequel to the latest film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.
One possible storyline for this new series entails the resurgence of the notorious Red Ribbon Army. If revived, this infamous organization would pose a significant threat, prompting Goku and his friends to join forces again and prevent them from unleashing chaos and destruction.
History of the anime series
The series is a Japanese media franchise created by Akira Toriyama in 1984, consisting of an initial manga. This manga, written and illustrated by Toriyama himself, was published in Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1984 to 1995. The corresponding anime adaptation of the same name aired from February 1986 to April 1989.
The storyline revolves around Goku, a young boy with a monkey tail, and his companions who embark on a quest to locate the seven mystical Dragon Balls capable of granting any wish.
The anime series concluded in 2018, leaving Goku, the long-standing protagonist, and his friends and family in an intriguing situation. The series ended with the Tournament of Power, where Android 17 from Universe 7 emerged as the victor.
He utilized his wish from the Super Dragon Balls to restore the erased universes, permanently reviving Frieza. Since then, Toei has further expanded upon the series' narrative through two feature films and the currently running manga series.
While no official confirmation has been released, there are hints and rumors circulating that suggest a new installment of the anime series is currently in development. Its history is extensive and intricate, offering ample opportunities for exploration in this upcoming series.
