One Piece finally overtakes Chainsaw Man after months

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga has once again dethroned Tatsuki Fujimoto's new generation manga sensation, Chainsaw Man, and reclaimed the number 1 spot on the biggest online manga platform, MangaPlus. One Piece currently sits at the top with 808,000 views, leaving Chainsaw Man in the dust with 740,000 views.

MangaPlus is an online manga reader platform and mobile app officially owned by Shueisha. The platform publishes translated versions of new manga chapters that are serialized in Weekly Shōnen Jump, with popular titles like Oshi No Ko, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover on their platform.

The top three manga series on MangaPlus (Image via MangaPlus)

Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus, One Piece, has once again reclaimed the top spot on MangaPlus, overtaking Tatsuki Fujimoto's new-generation manga, Chainsaw Man. The difference in views between the two series is significant and has been slightly increasing with time.

One Piece currently holds the top position on MangaPlus with a view count of over 808,000, while Chainsaw Man has been demoted to the second position with more than 740,000 views. There's a difference of over 60,000 views between both series, and it seems to only be increasing.

There are a few factors at play behind this shift in position, one of which is that the Egghead Arc is currently at an interesting place with major events happening: Law being defeated by the Blackbeard Pirates, Kid being defeated by Shanks, and Garp being defeated by the Blackbeard Pirates in his pursuit to rescue Koby.

On top of that, Monkey D. Luffy has barricaded himself on Egghead Island as a large naval fleet, along with Admiral Kizaru, as Gorosei Saint Jaygarcia Saturn approaches the island. Blackbeard Pirates have also arrived on Egghead Island, which points to the fact that a major conflict is about to erupt on the island, changing the course of history forever.

Another reason for the increase in views is that Oda's manga is published weekly, and he rarely takes a break. On the other hand, Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man flips between weekly and bi-weekly schedules, which significantly affects the views of the manga. When chapters are published every two weeks, some fans lose interest in the manga.

Currently, all the top series on MangaPlus are released on a weekly basis. Oshi No Ko holds the third position on the platform with a view count of more than 560,000, while Jujutsu Kaisen is in the fourth position with 550,000 views. These two series are at an interesting junction story-wise, boosting their views.

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the fight between Gojo and Sukuna is currently raging on, which is a major attraction to viewers. To reclaim the number one spot, Chainsaw Man would need weekly publication and introduce some good plot points for fans to enjoy. Otherwise, One Piece will be in the top spot for a long time.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

