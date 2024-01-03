One Piece Live Action gets historical MUAHS nomination

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 saw the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild reveal that Netflix’s One Piece Live Action adaptation had been nominated for an award by the group. More specifically, the series was nominated for Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming category for the 11th annual MUAHS Awards.

Amanda Ross-McDonald, Vera Alimanova, Odette Rebok, and Ermine Kirstein-Venter are all specifically credited for the nomination of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series. The nomination is especially historic since no other live action adaptation of another anime property had received nominations in this category.

It’s also historic due to the One Piece Live Action adaptation being only the second anime adaptation to receive another MUAHS nomination at all. The first was 2017’s Ghost in the Shell live-action film, nominated for the Best Contemporary Make-Up award with make-up artists Deborah La Mia Denaver and Jane O’Kane being specifically credited.

One Piece Live Action’s historic nomination in the MUAHS Awards sets up promising future for Netflix property

As mentioned above, the nomination of Netflix’s One Piece Live Action adaptation is historic in many ways, but what it promises for the future is arguably most significant. While the nomination inherently speaks to the quality of the adaptation, it also paves the way for additional live action adaptations of anime and manga series to be nominated. It also speaks to the success the adaptation had, which was in doubt for many heading into its premiere.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Netflix had put out a quality adaptation of the series, indicated initially by fan reception and now seemingly confirmed by the award recognition it is receiving. The series debuted on the streaming platform on August 31, 2023, with eight roughly hour-long episodes. A second season for the series has also already been announced, and is the fastest second season to be announced in Netflix original history.

The series had ranked number one on Netflix’s global English-language television rankings for three straight weeks on the service, which is certainly an impressive feat. The series was produced by Tomorrow Studios, with Matt Owens serving as the show’s writer. Owens also served as showrunner alongside Steven Maeda, with Maeda serving as an executive producer alongside Becky Clements.

The One Piece Live Action series serves as an adaptation of author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series of the same name, which first premiered in 1997. The series is still ongoing more than 25 years later, and is finally approaching its end but likely still has a few years before getting there. Oda’s manga is the best-selling of all time, with over half-a-billion copies in circulation globally, and is also regarded as one of the best manga of all time.

