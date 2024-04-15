One Piece Live Action wins official Writers Guild of America award

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series earned a victory at the official Writers Guild Awards from the Writers Guild of America. More specifically, the series won in the “Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials” category, with writers Matt Owens and Steven Maeda specifically winning the award for their “Romance Dawn” episode.

Unfortunately, the One Piece Live Action series was only nominated in this one category for the Writers Guild Awards specifically, but the victory is nevertheless exciting and impressive. This victory is also just the latest in several different award nominations and victories for the series, which clearly impressed on a critical level following its August 2023 premiere.

Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series serves as a live-action adaptation of creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series of the same name. The series was renewed for a second season within roughly two weeks of its initial premiere on the platform, making it one of the quickest renewals in Netflix’s history.

One Piece Live Action wins award for former showrunner Steven Maeda’s work on pilot episode

As mentioned above, the Writers Guild Awards victory for Netflix’s One Piece Live Action series is far from the only one it’s received in the 2023 award ceremony year. The series also won two 2024 Kidscreen Awards, specifically the Best Design award in the Creative Talent category and the Best in Class Award in the Tweens/Teen Programming category.

The series was also nominated for the Best New Series award in the Tweens/Teens Programming category but did not earn the victory here. The series was also nominated for the Best Hair Styling in the Children and Teen Television Programming Category for the 11th annual MUAHS awards from the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild, but did not win this award either.

This news regarding Owens and Maeda’s latest shared award win for the series comes amidst the apparent news that the latter has left the production for its second season. This was seemingly confirmed by a recent staff posting to the official Writers Guild of America website, which saw Joe Tracz replace Maeda in his showrunner and executive producer roles.

Both of these key pieces of news also come as the series apparently prepares to begin filming for its second season, based on several recent comments and posts from the series’ central cast. When pieced together, these various pieces of evidence suggest that the second season will begin filming at Tomorrow Studios in South Africa sometime in June 2024.

The second season of the series is expected to begin with the Loguetown arc and take viewers at least through the halfway point of the Alabasta arc specifically. That being said, many fans suspect that the series will fully complete the Alabasta arc in its second season, but this will depend on how much prior material is cut. At a minimum, however, the second season should at least reach the halfway point of the Alabasta arc by its end.

