One Punch Man announces surprise collaboration

One Punch Man, a popular TV anime series, has announced a surprise collaboration with Com2uS' multi-platform game Summoners War: Chronicle. Fans of both the anime and the game can look forward to a unique crossover experience as the event is set to launch later this month. The collaborative events will start on April 25 in South Korea, with a global release on April 27.

The announcement was made on the official website of One Punch Man earlier today, sending waves of excitement throughout the fan community. With Summoners War: Chronicle already enjoying immense success since its global release in March, this collaboration is sure to boost its popularity.

The collaboration event between One Punch Man and Summoners War: Chronicle marks an exciting milestone for both franchises. Summoners War: Chronicle, a full-scale adventure "bond" RPG, is based on the world of "Summoners War: Sky Arena", which has amassed more than 180 million downloads worldwide. Since its global release, the game has ranked highly in app stores, surpassing 1 billion yen in sales in its first week, and reaching 9th place in the global overall sales ranking on the PC platform Steam.

Starting on April 13, a pre-event will be held where participants can win various gifts and game items such as the iPhone 14 and AirPods 3rd generation. Fans will be encouraged to visit the official website and community of Summoners War: Chronicle for details of the collaboration.

The collab adds 5 new elite collab monsters from the series and is preparing a coupon event for free Elite Scrolls!



The event itself will kick off on April 25 in South Korea and will be held worldwide on April 27. The collaboration period is as follows:

South Korea: April 25, 2023 - May 24, 2023

Global except for South Korea: April 27, 2023 - May 26, 2023

Additionally, some fans were expecting news regarding the sequel season to the One Punch Man anime. Unfortunately, there is still no news regarding that.

Final thoughts

This surprise collaboration between One Punch Man and Summoners War: Chronicle showcases the potential for growth and innovation in the world of entertainment. As both franchises enjoy massive success on their own, their collaboration will likely draw in new fans and keep the existing ones engaged. The month-long event provides ample time for players to experience the crossover and collect exclusive rewards.

The One Punch Man collaboration with Summoners War: Chronicle is an exciting event for fans of both the anime and the game. With the event scheduled to start soon, fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see how these two successful franchises will merge their worlds and provide a unique and immersive experience.

