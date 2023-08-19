Oshi no Ko crushes Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, & other mangas on its rise to top

Oshi no Ko has once again taken the anime community by surprise, as it continues to shatter records. Adding to its extensive list of accomplishments, the manga adaptation has once again secured the leading position on Oricon's Top 10 Weekly Chart between August 7 and August 13.

The story, written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, has successfully engaged audiences across multiple mediums. The manga was initially noted to have sold over 12 million copies in cumulative sales and was revealed to be breaking major records by exhibiting a consistent rise in sales, nearly 2.7 times within just four months of the anime adaptation's debut.

Oshi no Ko sales once again take the lead with impressive August performance

Expand Tweet

The manga, serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump, surpassed an unprecedented circulation of 12 million copies back in July. While it experienced a slight shift downwards as other manga titles reached the top, Oshi no Ko is now making a strong comeback.

The series has once again exhibited a remarkable increase in sales, according to data from Oricon, a prominent Japanese statistics and information-generating company. It secured the top position on Oricon's Top 10 Weekly Chart between August 7, 2023, and August 13, 2023, with an astounding total of 172,698 copies sold during that period.

Expand Tweet

In accomplishing this, the manga series has effectively surpassed major titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man. While these series have consistently maintained their dominance atop manga charts, the rise of Oshi no Ko has unquestionably showcased the series' power once more.

While Oshi no Ko secured the top spot, Jujutsu Kaisen also performed remarkably, taking second place with 169,072 copies sold. It was followed by Drifters, Kaiju No. 8, and then Chainsaw Man. The Blue Lock manga was seen in the 8th position, followed by One Piece in the 9th, while Dragon Ball Super claimed the 10th position.

About Oshi no Ko

Expand Tweet

Oshi no Ko is a story about Ai Hoshino, a young mother, who was an idol and started a family. However, fate took a nasty turn and she was killed in cold blood. The story is centered on her twins, Aquamarine and Ruby Hoshino.

The plot progresses as they are drawn into the complex and monstrous world of show business. Ruby follows in their mother's footsteps to become like her, while Aqua proceeds to get revenge for Ai's murder. In the process, they discover the hidden dark secrets of the industry and learn the truth behind their mom's death.

The ongoing manga series has been adapted into an anime series, with the first season recently ending and the development of the second season currently underway.

Stay tuned for more manga and anime news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.