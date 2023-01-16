Popular One Piece leaker commits suicide, leaves the entire community in shock

As per a post made on the Worstgen forum, popular One Piece leaker Jmena/Un-amed recently passed away, as his father confirmed that his son Jorge died by suicide. As per his message, put up on the forum by user Playa4321, Jmena/Un-amed passed away on January 10.

Jmena/Un-amed was known for regularly being active on the forum, as he would provide the forum with One Piece spoilers, which would then be circulated on social media, including Twitter and Reddit.

Jorge's father passed on the message to the members of the forum to make sure that they knew of his son's passing away. He wrote that he knew Jorge had a really good time on the forum, all while being an integral part of it.

Additionally, as per several members of the forum, Jmena/Un-amed had celebrated his 20th birthday about a week ago.

ONE PIECE Hints @OP_HINTS2023 ... According to some users in Worstgen Forum, Jmena just turned 20 last week... According to some users in Worstgen Forum, Jmena just turned 20 last week 😥...

According to members of the forum, Jmena is the second member who passed away recently, as a little over a month ago, another member, Kiri Nigiri, also passed away.

Kiri's sister made a post on the forum on December 4 through her account as she announced that her sister had passed away two days ago from oxygen deprivation due to injuries from a car accident that occurred on October 12.

One Piece community reacts to the sad demise

First and foremost, the One Piece community sent their condolences to the family and prayed that Jorge rest in peace.

Dengekivinsmoke 🇲🇦 @dengekivinsmoke @WorstGenHQ The "He decided to take his own life" is brutal and so sad. Wished someone could have saved or helped him.....condoleances to his family and may he rest in peace @WorstGenHQ The "He decided to take his own life" is brutal and so sad. Wished someone could have saved or helped him.....condoleances to his family and may he rest in peace 🙏

Several people also turned the spotlight on the topic of suicide as people encouraged one another to open up about any problems they were facing.

It was devastating for several members of the community, as most were left shocked by the news. The fact that his father passed on the message about the same to the forum hit the community even harder.

Kokuo @KokuoP450

It's so sad to know some people can't talk about what they are feeling ‍🩹 @OP_HINTS2023 God that was a shock, felt bad reading about his death when I got to the part when his father says he took his own life and felt even worse, I hope his family is doing well and recovers from thisIt's so sad to know some people can't talk about what they are feeling‍🩹 @OP_HINTS2023 God that was a shock, felt bad reading about his death when I got to the part when his father says he took his own life and felt even worse, I hope his family is doing well and recovers from thisIt's so sad to know some people can't talk about what they are feeling ❤️‍🩹

Following this, the focus was turned towards the harassment leakers had to regularly face from the community. While many people dislike spoilers, they can easily choose to stay away from them, as a good majority of the fanbase likes getting spoilers.

Girish @Girish_T_13 @WorstGenHQ I don't know what might be cause but leakers should know that we've always been grateful to them. No matter what some section of internet says a lot of us love you guys fr. RIP @WorstGenHQ I don't know what might be cause but leakers should know that we've always been grateful to them. No matter what some section of internet says a lot of us love you guys fr. RIP

Wahsh🇲🇦 @NoobSaiyanBot @Overdose_Hero @OP_HINTS2023 No they were inaccurate at times but he posted legit stuff so many times. I’m sure that even when he posted inaccurate/fake spoilers he didn’t mean to do so. I think some people really harassed him over that. RIP. @Overdose_Hero @OP_HINTS2023 No they were inaccurate at times but he posted legit stuff so many times. I’m sure that even when he posted inaccurate/fake spoilers he didn’t mean to do so. I think some people really harassed him over that. RIP.

There were some exchanges about Jorge having been a fake leaker as he had sometimes shared inaccurate leaks. However, others soon came to defend him, stating that the leaker didn't mean to share inaccurate information, but must have mistakenly done so.

