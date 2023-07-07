Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2 is around the corner and there is a lot of palpable excitement in the anime community. The first episode, which featured and established the basic setting of the story and the friendship between Boxxo and Lammis, has been well-received by fans, which has been a good omen for this project so far.

In general terms, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2 is set to continue developing the story and offering a greater insight into the world they are in. Considering the isekai nature of the series, world-building is a very important factor on that front.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2.

Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2 will release on July 12

It has been confirmed that the second episode of the series is going to be released on July 12 of this year. As of this writing, there are no details about who the director and writers of the episode are, although there is a very good chance that they are going to be Mihiro Yamaguchi and Tatsuya Takahashi, who were the ones in those positions, respectively, in the first episode.

In other elements, the opening song of the series is Fanfare by BRADIO and the ending theme is "Itsumo no Soup" by Peel the Apple.

Where to watch

The series premiered on July 5 in Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan, which is where people in that country are watching the series. For the people outside of Asia, Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2 is going to be streamed through Crunchyroll, which is the most used platform to watch anime in the world.

What to expect

The first episode of the series was very important, as it established the setting and status quo of the story. It showed the unnamed main character dying while trying to save a vending machine... only to have another chance at life by reincarnating as a vending machine.

On that front, episode 2 is going to focus a lot more on the character of Lammis and her relationship with the main character, who is now full-blown vending machine.

It is also going to explore a lot more about the fantasy setting they are in and some of the protagonist's abilities as a vending machine.

The first episode was praised for its lighthearted approach and the good use of comedy, so there is a very good chance that Reborn as a Vending Machine episode 2 is going to continue that route.

