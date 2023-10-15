Scott Pilgrim anime reveals new trailer a month ahead of premiere

The long-awaited Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation, which is based on Bryan Lee O'Malley's popular graphic novel series, has unveiled a new trailer on Netflix. Giving fans a glimpse of the series' breathtaking visuals and its faithful representation of the source material.

The Scott Pilgrim anime is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 17, 2023. The animation is being handled by Science SARU, an esteemed Japanese studio renowned for its distinctive and visually captivating style.

Fans of the graphic novels and the 2010 live-action film adaptation can look forward to an anime series that stays true to the source material. Bryan Lee O'Malley, executive producer, writer, and showrunner for the series, is ensuring a faithful adaptation. Additionally, the original film cast will be returning to reprise their roles.

Netflix unveiled a trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime with some key details

Netflix has unveiled a brand-new trailer for the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim. Set to premiere exclusively on the streaming service on November 17, 2023, this eight-episode series serves as a reboot of the beloved 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Fans will be delighted to see all their favorite characters return, with Michael Cera reprising his role as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead returning as Ramona Flowers.

The new trailer features all of the beloved characters from the graphic novels, including Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and the Seven Evil Exes. The trailer also showcases the series' dynamic and action-packed fight scenes, as well as its signature sense of humor.

Expand Tweet

Alongside the main cast, the trailer also introduces a couple of new characters: Kid Chameleon, voiced by Brie Larson, and Stacey Pilgrim, voiced by Aubrey Plaza. Moreover, it offers a glimpse into the obstacles Scott will encounter throughout the series. These include navigating his relationship with Ramona and taking on her nefarious exes in battle.

The new trailer for the Scott Pilgrim anime provides a more detailed glimpse into the series' distinct animation style, which beautifully captures Bryan Lee O'Malley's original graphic novels. It also showcases some of the show's memorable action scenes, like Scott's showdown against Matthew Patel, one of Ramona's exes.

Overall, the new Scott Pilgrim anime trailer is incredibly exciting and promises to be a faithful adaptation of the original material. With its stunning animation, talented cast, and action-packed sequences, Scott Pilgrim is shaping up to be one of the must-watch anime releases of the year.

What to expect from Scott Pilgrim anime

Scott Pilgrim anime set to release exclusively on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

Fans of the Scott Pilgrim franchise­ have high expectations for the­ upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime adaptation. This series is being animated by Science SARU, a renowned Japanese animation studio recognized for its distinctive and visually captivating animation style.

Alongside the breathtaking animation, fans can anticipate a faithful adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's original graphic novels. The creators are dedicated to capturing the essence of the characters, their relationships, and the humor found within the source material. This ensures that audiences will be able to witness their beloved characters, such as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowe­rs, and the Evil Exes, come alive through an entirely fresh and exhilarating lens.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.