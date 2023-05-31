Create

Suzume no Tojimari surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0 as the highest-grossing anime film of 2023 in India

By Shubham Maity
Modified May 31, 2023 12:01 GMT
Suzume no Tojimari (Image via Sportskeeda)
Suzume no Tojimari (Image via Sportskeeda)

Makoto Shinkai's latest animated film, Suzume no Tojimari, has taken the Indian box office by storm, surpassing the earnings of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and becoming the highest-earning Japanese film in the country. Released on April 21, 2023, Suzume No Tojimari has captivated audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and breathtaking animation.

Critics and fans alike have hailed Suzume No Tojimari as a masterpiece, praising its stunning visuals, poignant emotions, and thought-provoking themes. The film has resonated deeply with audiences, capturing their hearts and immersing them in its extraordinary world.

Suzume no Tojimari shatters records, surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0 with $1.2M Earnings in India

Shinkai's masterpiece Suzume No Tojimari surpasses Jujutsu Kaisen 0 earnings in India, as it mesmerizes audiences with its heartwarming storytelling and stunning animation.#SuzumenoTojimari #Suzume #jujutsukaisenmovie https://t.co/C3xoNMssSg

The success of Suzume No Tojimari in India is evident in its box office performance. The film has surpassed the earnings of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, previously the highest-grossing Japanese film in the country. With earnings exceeding ₹10,00,00,000 ( $1.2 M USD), Suzume No Tojimari has made its mark as a record-breaking flick in the Indian film industry.

One of the film's notable accomplishments is its accessibility to a wide range of viewers. Suzume No Tojimari has been released in Indian theaters in both Hindi dubbing and Japanese with English subtitles, allowing audiences of different backgrounds to appreciate its beauty and depth. This inclusive approach has undoubtedly contributed to its widespread appeal and success in India.

／🎊映画『 #すずめの戸締まり』が"すずめ旋風"を巻き起こしています🎊＼🏅海外動員が３,５００万人を突破！🎖全世界動員が４,６００万人を突破！💫海外興収が２８０億円を突破！🌏全世界興収が４２０億円を突破！🇨🇳中国の興収が８億元を突破！🇮🇳インドで日本映画史上No.1興収を記録！ https://t.co/cEC5C2CO5l

The triumph of Suzume extends beyond the Indian box office, as the film has made waves globally. With a worldwide collection of over $320 million USD, it has shattered numerous records and climbed to the fourth spot on the list of highest-grossing Japanese films of all time. Surpassing the lifetime collections of renowned titles like Slam Dunk, One Piece Film: Red, and Howl's Moving Castle, Suzume has solidified its place among the top-grossing films in Japan's cinematic history.

Suzume is not a part of a well-known brand like Jujutsu Kaisen, which makes its accomplishments all the more impressive. Despite these obstacles, Makoto Shinkai's movie managed to connect with viewers, demonstrating that films with universal themes and compelling narratives can captivate audiences anywhere.

The box office accomplishments of Suzume aren’t limited to Japan alone. In China, it’s the most successful Japanese film of all time, raking in over USD $112 million. In South Korea, Suzume made over $35 million, similarly becoming the biggest Japanese film ever in that country. https://t.co/gYDdrWGVc2

Makoto Shinkai's reputation in India has played a significant role in the film's success. His previous works, including Your Name, Weathering with You, and 5 Centimeters per Second, have garnered immense respect within the Indian anime community. Fans and critics alike have embraced Shinkai's ability to infuse his films with profound human emotions and breathtaking visuals, making him a celebrated figure in Indian cinema.

For anyone who appreciates the beauty of animation and the depth of human emotion, Suzume is a must-watch. Its remarkable performance at the Indian box office and its universal appeal are testaments to its excellence. With its success surpassing Jujutsu Kaisen 0's earnings in India, Suzume has carved a place for itself in the hearts of viewers and is destined to become a classic in the world of anime.

Edited by Sayati Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...