Yu Yu Hakusho ranks in top 5 on Netflix for third straight week

On Monday, January 8, 2024, Netflix announced that their Yu Yu Hakusho live action series ranked in the top five on their global non-English-language rankings for three weeks straight. Netflix also revealed that the series was number one on that list once again this week, meaning it has secured that number one spot for the first two of the three weeks of its release.

Netflix also revealed some watch stats for their Yu Yu Hakusho live action series during these three weeks, which give proper context on how momentous these accolades are. While this success has not translated into a second season announcement being made by the time of this article’s writing, it is expected that one will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Yu Yu Hakusho live action series serves as the live action animation of author and illustrator Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga series of the same name. Togashi is also known as the mangaka behind the beloved Hunter x Hunter manga franchise, which has been plagued by hiatuses due to medical reasons over the last few years.

Yu Yu Hakusho live action series garners impressive watch numbers even weeks after initial premiere

As mentioned above, Netflix’s latest listings have confirmed that their Yu Yu Hakusho live action series remains dominant in the global non-English-language rankings for the platform. The series has remained in the top five for the category since its debut and has locked up the number one spot for the second week since its release.

From December 25 to 31, the series had 2.6 million total views, with 11 million hours viewed and an average runtime of 4 hours and 11 minutes for the period. From December 18 to 24, the series had 6.2 million total views, with 26.1 million hours viewed and an average runtime of 4 hours and 11 minutes. The series ranked at number five in its initial week of release but has since ranked number one in the aforementioned category.

The series was directed by Sho Tsukikawa, with Tatsuro Mishima having written the scripts for the series. Ryo Sakaguchi served as the VFX supervisor, with TOHO Studios and Netflix producing the series at TOHO’s stage facilities in Tokyo. This agreement between the two parties came about in April 2021, with the Yu Yu Hakusho live action being the first production on the Tokyo stages.

The original manga ran from 1990 to 1994 and was eventually published in English via Viz Media’s English edition of Shonen Jump starting in 2002. All 19 volumes were also eventually released in English print. A television anime adaptation ran from 1992 to 1995, spawning two films and two OVA releases.

