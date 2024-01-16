One Piece chapter 1104 full summary: Luffy disappears as Saturn orders a Buster Call for Egghead

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 saw the alleged full summary spoilers for One Piece chapter 1104 leaked, bringing with them an exciting and early inside look at the upcoming installment. While nothing is official until present in a Shueisha-certified release, the spoiler process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s flagship series has historically been very reliable and accurate.

Likewise, fans are already excitingly discussing One Piece chapter 1104’s events as if they’re certified to be canonical, which is unsurprising given what occurs within. Following Bartholomew Kuma’s unexpected arrival on Egghead Island, the fighting begins once again, with the highlight matchup being Kuma versus Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

One Piece chapter 1104 sees Luffy unexpectedly and inexplicably disappear from the battlefield

Full summary spoilers

One Piece chapter 1104’s full summary spoilers claim the upcoming issue begins immediately where the previous ended, seeing Saint Jaygarcia Saturn shocked that Kuma is still moving. It’s then revealed that Saturn had already pressed Bartholomew Kuma’s self-destruct switch a few days after the Revolutionary Army rescued him from Mariejois.

Likewise, Saturn is completely awestruck that Kuma is still able to move, while Dr. Vegapunk thinks to himself that there’s no scientific explanation for this. Vegapunk also adds that there’s no scientific explanation for how he knew his daughter, Jewelry Bonney, was on Egghead Island.

In any case, One Piece chapter 1104’s full summary spoilers then show Sanji, Franky, and Vegapunk Atlas all being shocked at Kuma’s sudden arrival. Just as Kuma’s punch is about to hit Saturn, he’s shown remembering some parts of his life, but it’s emphasized that nothing new is seen.

Kuma finally gets his revenge in One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

Kuma’s punch then crushes Saturn’s face, but the Gorosei member is still conscious and is seen looking at Kuma very angrily. Saturn is then sent flying across the island by Kuma’s attack, colliding with some buildings which then fall on top of and flatten him. The Marines are all shocked by the fact that a slave punched a Gorosei member, as Dr. Vegapunk, Sanji, Franky, and Atlas all realize they can move again.

One Piece chapter 1104 then allegedly sees Dr. Vegapunk order everyone to bring Bonney back to the Labo-Phase so they can escape. He then realizes that Kuma’s self-destruct switch doesn’t literally destroy his body, also commenting on how he knows it can be weaponized. Dr. Vegapunk then explains he followed Saturn’s orders by creating a mechanism which can effectively “turn off” Kuma.

Once the switch is activated, he shouldn’t be able to move or take any orders in theory. Dr. Vegapunk then speculates on “the Buccaneer’s special ability” not being superhuman strength, but something else. However, he trails off before finishing, as the chapter shows Bonney thanking Kuma for what she saw in his memories.

Bonney and Kuma finally reunite in One Piece chapter 1104 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1104 then sees Kuma hug Bonney and stop moving, while the Marines are shown discussing how they can’t find Luffy anywhere and he has seemingly disappeared. It’s then specified that no other update is given in the issue on the other Straw Hats, Rob Lucci, Kaku, or any of the other Vegapunk Satellites besides Atlas.

The spoilers then specify that Saturn emerges from the rubble at this point, having lost his right arm and his left horn, and having his body badly damaged. He then uses his powers to recover, with black flames seemingly appearing and regenrating 100% of his right arm and left horn which were destroyed.

One Piece chapter 1104 then sees Saturn ask Dr. Vegapunk how this could be happening, to which he responds that they can just say it’s because of love. Saturn then tries to attack Kuma, but Sanji deflects the attack. Dr. Vegapunk then orders Atlas to carry Kuma up to the Labo-Phase, while Franky prepares to fire a Radical Beam at Saturn.

The attack pierces Saturn’s body, but he easily recovers. However, Admiral Kizaru then appears, kicking Franky away. Dr. Vegapunk then tells off Kizaru, prodding him about how his heart can’t stand doing this much longer and calling him a sad man. Seemingly about to tear up, Kizaru simply responds by saying that he should have brought darker sunglasses.

One Piece chapter 1104 then allegedly ends with Saturn ordering the start of a Buster Call on Egghead Island. The Marine ships surrounding the island are seen preparing to start the attack in the final panels of the issue. Excitingly, however, it is confirmed that there will be no break for the series next week.

