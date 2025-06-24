One Piece chapter 1153 spoilers explore King Harald's past and the birth of Prince Loki

The initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1153 offer fans a sneak peek at the installment’s content ahead of the official release, set on June 30, 2025, on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website and app. According to the leaks, One Piece chapter 1153 pauses the present storyline, temporarily setting it aside to continue the flashback that began in the previous installment.

The narrative first takes readers 109 years back to provide some important insight into King Harald’s early life as the sovereign of Elbaph. A later segment of the flashback then jumps to 63 years before the current narration, this time to uncover the truth surrounding the birth of Loki, Elbaph’s notorious “Accursed Prince.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the One Piece manga up to chapter 1153.

Latest One Piece manga spoilers reveal that Hajrudin and Loki are brothers from different mothers

One Piece chapter 1153 will be titled “The birth of Loki”. As per the initial spoilers, in this chapter, the cover story centered on Yamato continues. In particular, Yamato travels to Ringo to meet Kiku, who has become the new Daimyo of this region.

Immediately after the cover story, the chapter takes the narrative 109 years into the past. It’s revealed that King Harald once went on a rampage to free a woman named Ida. Harald saw Ida working in a circus and thought she was trapped, so he destroyed the town in a fit of rage to liberate her.

However, Ida reproached Harald. She explained to him that she wasn’t trapped, but was working in the circus of her own free will to repay the kind townspeople who had saved her. Moved by this, Harald fell in love with Ida and went to Elbaph with her. Over the next few years, Harald began modernizing Elbaph, even forging alliances with other countries.

Eventually, Ida gave birth to Hajrudin, Harald’s first son. Harald longed to marry Ida, but the Elbaph elders forbade the union and selected Estridd, a woman of pure Elbaph lineage, as his bride instead. Interestingly, the spoilers reveal Estrid’s peculiar obsession with omens.

63 years before the present narration, Harald and Estridd had a son. Still, the infant’s slit-like eyes struck terror into Estridd’s heart. Unable to bear Loki’s presence, Estridd abandoned the child, throwing him into Elbaph’s Underworld area. At the end of the chapter, the baby Loki was seen crawling from the darkness, trying to climb Elbaph’s massive Adam Tree to return to Aurust Castle.

The spoilers mention that several fallen beasts were lying around Loki. This is all the information that has been revealed so far, but these are just the initial leaks of chapter 1153, so more detailed information about the installment’s content is expected in the coming hours.

A brief analysis of One Piece chapter 1153 spoilers

Loki's eyes hide some secret (Image via Shueisha)

The spoilers of this chapter establish that Hajrudin and Loki are half-brothers with the same father, King Harald, but different mothers. Hajrudin’s mother was the kind-hearted Ida, while Loki’s mother was Estridd, a woman the Elbaph elders forced Harald to wed.

In a chilling act of cruelty, Estridd condemned her newborn son to death just because she was afraid of his eyes. This brutal abandonment likely shaped the course of Loki's life. From his first breath, Loki's existence was marked by hardship, which only increased years later, when he would be unjustly accused of killing his father.

Introduced as an apparent villain, Loki now appears to be a complex character with a tragic backstory and still unexplained motives for his future actions. His eyes, which he has covered with bandages since childhood, also take on particular significance.

Loki and Hajrudin with their father, King Harald (Image via Shueisha)

He may have decided to cover them out of shame, as Charlotte Katakuri did with his mouth and Charlotte Pudding with her third eye. It's also possible that they hold some particular power. What's certain is that Loki's eyes are pivotal to his character.

Additionally, the spoilers seem to imply that Loki fell from Elbaph’s Sun World to the Underworld, survived, and got up to climb the Adam Tree at the center of the island, almost paralleling what Kaido did in his iconic introduction scene. Given that Loki was just a baby at the time, this feat is jaw-dropping.

The spoilers also mention that Loki was surrounded by fallen beasts, but don’t clarify if he knocked them out with Conqueror’s Haki or defeated them in physical combat. The chapter also doesn’t reveal how King Harald came into contact with the World Government or any further details about his death.

Fans will have to wait a bit to find out more about these topics, as One Piece will be on a break next week. The manga will resume serialization the following week, shortly before the middle of July 2025.

