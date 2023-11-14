One Piece Dub schedule: Episode time, explained

One of the most debated topics among non-Japanese One Piece fans is whether to watch the One Piece sub or the One Piece dub. This refers to whether a fan prefers the English-subtitled version of the anime, which is released on the same day as the original Japanese episode, or the dubbed version, which is usually released later.

One Piece dubs can be found on the Microsoft Store and Funimation. Crunchyroll also owns the rights to the English dub, although they release it at a later date. Fans were looking forward to new One Piece dub episodes, which were expected to be released in the first half of November. However, since that did not happen, there is now even more interest in the upcoming releases.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

The next batch of One Piece dubs is expected to be released in the second half of November 2023

Gear 5 Luffy as seen in the One Piece anime (Image via Toei)

One Piece dubs are first available on the Microsoft Store, with the latest batch being released on October 3, 2023, consisting of episodes 1013 to 1024. It has been more than a month, and two weeks into November, since the last set of episodes was released. Given the limited information about upcoming releases, it is no wonder that fans are growing impatient.

Crunchyroll, the most prominent anime streaming platform internationally, also follows a batched release pattern for One Piece dubs. It lacks a consistent schedule as well.

Typically, the episodes are released approximately three to four weeks after they are available on the Microsoft Store. While a potential release in December seems likely, specific details are currently unavailable. However, fans should keep an eye out on Tuesdays, as that has been the day for most previous One Piece dub releases both on the Microsoft Store and Crunchyroll.

Kaido as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the climactic Gear 5 episodes, in which Luffy finally awakens his Devil Fruit. Not only that, but the conclusion of the Wano arc involves characters like Admiral Ryokugyu and Shanks, whose appearances are also highly anticipated. They have, however, only recently appeared in the anime and are not expected to be dubbed before 2024.

Dubbing is an elaborate process that entails more than just reading lines; it requires preliminary work such as casting and fitting actors and carefully translating the content. Subtitles and dubbed dialogues often do not match because voice actors must say their lines considering the movement of the respective characters’ lips.

Many prefer the subtitled version since it is more up-to-date with Japanese releases, gives a more faithful translation of the dialogues, and allows the audience to appreciate the Japanese voice actors.

On the other hand, viewers choose the One Piece dub because of its convenience, as they can watch without constantly needing to read subtitles. This allows for a more immersive experience. Although some criticize the dubbing quality, the majority of voice actors do a pretty decent job.

Luffy, Law, and Kid as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The voice cast for the One Piece dub features Colleen Clinkenbeard as Monkey D. Luffy, Christopher R. Sabat as Roronoa Zoro, Luci Christian as Nami, Sonny Strait as Usopp, Eric Vale as Vinsmoke Sanji, Brina Palencia as Tony Tony Chopper, Stephanie Young as Nico Robin, Ian Sinclair as Brook, and Patrick Seitz as Franky.

Other important voice actors to feature in the Wano arc include Matthew Mercer in the role of Trafalgar D. Water Law, David Sobolov as Kaido, Robbie Daymond as Kozuki Oden, and Michelle Rojas as Yamato. Each voice actor plays a crucial role in bringing the characters to life for the English-speaking audience.

