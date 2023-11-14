One Piece episode 1084: What to expect

With the Wano arc all but officially concluded in the anime series, fans are speculating what's to come in One Piece episode 1084. The focus is expected to be on Yamato's ultimate decision (whether they should join the Straw Hat crew or not), as well as the group’s next destination.

While the latter may not be revealed in One Piece episode 1084, viewers are likely to see what Yamato’s ultimate decision is, among other key developments. One such development will be the conversation Kin’emon and Momonosuke have with the Straw Hats regarding why everyone else but them was given a goodbye.

In any case, fans can expect an exciting installment in the form of One Piece episode 1084, which will likely advance the Wano arc to its final moments.

With a new arc set to begin in the anime series after over three years in Wano, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of the smash-hit series.

One Piece episode 1084 likely to see Yamato join the Straw Hats while Momonosuke and Kin’emon stay behind

What to expect

One Piece episode 1084 will likely start with a focus on Yamato, who closed out the previous episode by declaring that they will live as Kozuki Oden, their idol, once did. However, this is an extremely ambiguous statement, with Oden’s life primarily defined by his journeys outside of Wano and his final years spent protecting the country as best as he could from Kaido and Kurozumi Orochi.

Yamato's intentions will most likely be revealed as their desire to set sail with the Straw Hats, considering their connection to Portgas D. Ace, Luffy’s adoptive brother. Yamato will also likely want to set sail with them to find inspiration from Oden’s travel journal, which detailed his adventures outside of Wano.

In any case, this will likely lead to One Piece episode 1084 focusing on Kin’emon and Momonosuke, who will also be rushing to the ports of Wano, albeit for different reasons. This will probably result in some comedic scenes, such as their preparing to tell Luffy and the others off for not saying goodbye to them.

This is also likely to set up a flashback sequence, which may include some anime-original scenes showcasing the time they’ve spent with Luffy and his crew. This is expected to be stretched out in order to pad time for the episode’s full length, but it will nevertheless be an engaging and sentimental look back on the Wano arc.

One Piece episode 1084 will then likely see all three arrive at Luffy and co’s ship at the same time, each shouting over the other. Once this commotion is dealt with, Yamato will say a teary-eyed goodbye to Momonosuke and Kin’emon. In turn, the two are expected to share their sorrowful goodbyes with the Straw Hats.

The episode is then likely to end with the Thousand Sunny officially leaving Wano, setting up a new arc’s start in the next release.

