One Piece manga failed to outrank Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen in 2024 and there is a reason

Despite One Piece’s status as the best-selling manga series in the world with over half-a-billion copies in circulation, there are some aspects of its production which inherently limit its readership base. This is especially true in the modern era of manga importation and localization, with platforms like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus only offering the three latest chapters for the series of its 1100+ total.

While this system works better for series like Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s clearly an issue for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series with respect to maintaining viewership on these modern platforms. In fact, Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen have both outranked One Piece regularly on MANGA Plus throughout the 2024 calendar year thus far, even with the former series being a monthly one.

Although the series’ length and the pressure it puts on prospective readers is one reason why One Piece is failing to eclipse Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen, it’s far from the only one. Likewise, additional reasons are a blend between inherent issues with the series’ publication history, as well as more manageable issues like current events in the series and why casual readers may be deterred from recent releases.

One Piece’s MANGA Plus readership problems are more than just series’ length and scope

As mentioned above, the One Piece manga series is as of this article’s writing awaiting the official release of its 1114th chapter, a truly jaw-dropping number. Likewise, the series is one which hardcore manga readers often put off, deciding they’ll begin once the series has ended. Similarly, the recent Final Saga announcement from Oda himself further encourages prospective readers to wait until the series ends before beginning it.

This sentiment is only further supported by the treatment My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Black Clover have gotten throughout their final arcs. All three mangakas have been given the “red carpet” treatment in terms of release schedules and needed breaks on the way to their respective series’ conclusions. With Oda’s series being Weekly Shonen Jump’s current crown jewel, this will only ring truer for Oda and whatever he needs to finish the story.

The Final Saga’s narrative focus is also playing a major role in this regard, with its events mainly being based on lore, worldbuilding, and narrative payoff rather than exciting, edge-of-your-seat action. While understandable given the series’ classification as an action-adventure rather than pure action, these reveals which satiate core fans may alienate more casual readers. In turn, this contributes to the series’ stagnation on MANGA Plus and other similar platforms.

Furthermore, it not only contributes to the series’ stagnation, but also forces casual readers to select another series. Unfortunately, many will look to Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen as the only two series on MANGA Plus currently outranking Oda's series. Even if they select a different third series, what matters in this context is that they’re not reading Oda’s due to feeling too out of the loop from current events.

There’s also an issue with respect to the series’ anime adaptation. Inherently, anime adaptations are meant to serve as advertisements for their respective source material. This would in turn drive fans of the anime to begin purchasing said source material once finished watching. Boruto and Jujutsu Kaisen have both proven successful with this, albeit with the latter series taking what many consider the “preferable” or even “better” approach.

Yet Oda’s manga doesn’t benefit in the same way, given the anime having nearly as many episodes as the manga does chapters despite being over 40 chapters worth of material behind. With anime being so key to introducing prospective manga readers to a series, it’s yet another reason why One Piece is falling behind its contemporaries in such a noticeable manner.

