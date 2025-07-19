  • home icon
  "Peak slayer for a reason" — Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie attendance in Japan amps up the hype for its global release

"Peak slayer for a reason" — Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie attendance in Japan amps up the hype for its global release

By Ribhu Ghosh
Modified Jul 19, 2025 15:30 GMT
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie attendance in Japan amps up the hype for its global release (Image via Ufotable)
Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie attendance in Japan amps up the hype for its global release (Image via Ufotable)

With the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie pre-releasing in Japan on Friday, July 18, 2025, the craze of the series just got amped up to another level. With global fans already at the edge of their seats, awaiting its release in September 2025, the Japanese fans proved why they should.

While all the tickets for the Japanese theatre were sold out, initiating the hype train for the movie, the fans went beyond anticipation, as the theatre seats were filled way past midnight. This statement from the Japanese fandom just added more fuel to the global fans' anticipation.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie's theatre seats never seem to go empty

As posted by the account @theotakuinsider, and several other anime/manga news accounts on X, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie audiences continued to fill the seats for the premiere, way past midnight, even at 2 am. While the record-breaking ticket sales were a statement addressing the hype, this act from the fandom was the ultimate confirmation.

For months now, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie has been the talk of the town among anime fans, ever since it was put into production. Ufotable has been teasing the movie for quite a while now, and despite the split in fandom due to the delayed international release, the hype for the series remains constant, even after the Japanese release.

The movie’s storyline is a key part of the Demon Slayer series, marking the start of its climax and showcasing some of the most intense and important battles. It also highlights changes in the characters' behavior and goals, adding to its popularity.

Although the global release is delayed by two months—from Japan’s July 18, 2025, premiere to September 12, 2025—the excitement remains high, thanks to record-breaking manga and ticket sales.

Fans' reaction to the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie release

As mentioned earlier, the global fans have been highly anticipating the release of the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie, even more now as it has already been released in Japan. The fans' outlook and hype for the movie are evident from their comments on several posts across X:

"Crazyyyy!! Can’t wait bruh", exclaimed one fan.
"I'm so excited. Now when do tickets go on sale in the US??", inquired another.
"Aimer and LiSA cooking with that great music! We’re winning at everything! This movie and the next 2 will be generational", commented a third on the songs.
"Ok, i'm reading the manga. The anticipation will kill me.", added a fourth.

In its entirety, the Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie lives up to the hype as displayed by the Japanese fans. It is only a matter of time before the global fans also jump on the bandwagon and follow in the same footsteps.

Also read:

Ribhu Ghosh

Ribhu Ghosh

Twitter icon

Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime Journalist at Sportskeeda. With a degree in Journalism from the University of Calcutta, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same. Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.

Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research. When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for the entertainment and Popular Culture division.

Edited by Divya Singh
