Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6 is set to be released on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 12:55 am JST, on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode as Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline.

The story of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures; along the way to the former becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6: Daida’s corrupted aspects are likely to appear

Where to stream the episode

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6 is scheduled to air on Friday on Fuji TV's Noitamina block and will also stream on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. It will be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, May 19

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, May 19

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, May 19

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, May 19

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, May 19

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, May 19

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, May 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, May 19

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 5's first story , titled The Law of the Underworld, followed Fren's daring journey against King Desha's orders to find the demon that cursed Ouken with immortality. After a false execution staged by his friend Aban and the Captain of the Underworld, Fren located a woman who survived the demon's curse and reports to Despa, accepting his punishment and banishment from the Underworld.

The second story, A White Horse in Love, humorously portrayed the struggle of Despa's overweight steed, Whiteking, to slim down. Despite initial progress with a male horse's motivational love, Whiteking reverted to her old habits when her love interest is found to have a family.

The final segment of the episode, The Gentle Soldier, Hokuro, explored the history of Hokuro, the devoted guard of Prince Bojji. Hokuro's commitment to Bojji, including learning sign language for effective communication, earned him the position of Bojji's escort from Queen Hilling, despite Domas's initial doubts. The three stories weaved together a tapestry of loyalty, love, and sacrifice that enhances the depth of the Ranking of Kings universe.

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6?

In the upcoming Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6, titled Bojji Became a King and The Melancholy of King Daida, viewers can expect to delve into the past, exploring the series of events that led to Bojji's ascension to the throne. The narrative might explore Bojji's journey, his trials, and his unwavering determination to become a worthy king. The episode is likely to underscore his growth and evolution, showing how he overcame the hurdles and struggles that came his way.

The second part of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 6, The Melancholy of King Daida, is anticipated to shed light on Daida's transformation into a villain This segment might reveal the nefarious influence of the Magic Mirror, which manipulated Daida into becoming a cruel and power-hungry ruler. The episode could explore the internal conflict within Daida and his subsequent decision to order the assassination of his own brother, Bojji.

