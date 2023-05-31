Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8, is set to be released on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. Following the successful launch of the anime series, fans are eagerly anticipating the next episode to drop. The series has garnered the attention of anime fans globally with its captivating visualizations and storyline.

The plot of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage revolves around Bojji's and Kage’s adventures. Along the way to Bojji becoming a great king, the series shows how important it is to be kind, work hard, and learn about society.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8 delves into the story of Kage and Bojji’s mother

Release date and time

As mentioned earlier, Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8 is scheduled to air on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block in Japan. It will also stream on other Japanese channels and Crunchyroll. Further, the episode will also be available on Amazon Prime Video to watch globally an hour later.

Here are all the possible time zones and the exact time of the broadcast of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, June 1

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, June 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, June 1

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, June 1

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, June 1

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, June 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, June 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, June 2

A brief recap of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7

In Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 7, viewers witnessed the inspiring transformation of Bebin, one of the Big Four. Initially struggling with his abilities, Bebin sought guidance from Despa, a renowned swordmaster from the Underworld.

Bebin was instructed by Despa about the role of the mind in being a warrior, which went beyond physical prowess. Bebin's acquisition of the serpentine sword and victory over Apeas upon his return to the Kingdom of Bosse, as a result of his rigorous training, show significant character development.

In the second half of the episode, Hokuro, who was tasked with uniting the Big Four, demonstrated his strategic brilliance. Hokuro wanted to bring the group closer together by giving them a shared victory. He did this by setting up a fake arm wrestling match at a local bar.

However, after an unexpected turn, the professional arm wrestler tried to win for himself, but the Big Four showed how they could work together to win. This success carried over into their future jobs, and they worked together to fix up the castle for King Daida. This feat also showed that Hokuro's plan to bring them closer together had worked.

What to expect in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8?

In the upcoming Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8, viewers can expect to delve deep into the stories of two pivotal characters -- Kage and Sheena. The first segment of the episode, Longing for Kage, will likely depict Kage's difficult childhood, marked by instances of bullying, in a heartbreaking manner.

Further, the narrative could also emphasize the crucial role Kage's mother plays in providing him with comfort and strength during these difficult times. This exploration of Kage's past is anticipated to enhance our comprehension of his personality and close relationship with Prince Bojji.

The second half of Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 8, titled Great Mother, is expected to focus on Queen Sheena, Bojji's mother. Viewers can expect to gain a deeper understanding of Sheena's path to motherhood, including her virtues, sacrifices, and obstacles.

For fans, the most interesting part will be learning about her relationship with King Bosse, which will offer more information about how the royal family works. This storyline will show Sheena's personal growth and strength, making the audience feel more emotionally connected to the series as a whole.

