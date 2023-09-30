Rurouni Kenshin episode 14: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 is set to release on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Following the conclusion of the Oniwabanshu arc, fans can expect the series to take a lighthearted break before introducing the next group Team Kenshin will be at odds with.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what's next for Kenshin and co in the 2023 readaptation of the world-famous manga series. But there's no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 as of this writing. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 likely to be an 'easy watch' before introducing the next antagonist(s)

Release date, time, and where to watch

Expand Tweet

Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, October 6, 2023. For a minority of international fans, this translates to a Saturday release window. A vast majority of international fans will see the episode become available on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies based on region and timezone.

International audiences can watch the episode on Crunchyroll about one hour after the episode releases in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is the best way to watch and support the series legally, even possibly the only way to do so via streaming depending on one's region.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 is set to release on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, October 5

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, October 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, October 5

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, October 5

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, October 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, October 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, October 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, October 6

Episode 13 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 began with replaying the death of Shikijo, where it was revealed that he told Kenshin to take care of Sanosuke, who he claimed had great potential. Hyottoko then appeared, rushing at Kanryu Takeda and sacrificing himself to give Beshimi a chance at killing him. However, the two ended up sacrificing themselves for naught but died happily despite this fact.

This led into a flashback from Han'nya, who remembered first being introduced to the Oniwabanshu and how happy he was training with them and having allies. Back in the present, Han'nya asked Kenshin how long it would take him to get his sword. Kenshin said 10 seconds, prompting Han'nya to rush at Takeda as a distraction while Kenshin grabbed his sword. Like the others, Han'nya also died as a sacrifice but did buy enough time for Kenshin, who beat Takeda.

Team Kenshin then went to rescue Megumi Takani while Aoshi Shinomori mourned the death of his comrades. The police then appeared, with Team Kenshin covering for Megumi despite Kanryu's claims. They then realized that Aoshi escaped, seeing him in the backyard with the heads of his comrades.

The episode ended with Aoshi burying his comrades, while Megumi found a live-in job as a doctor and went on to start a new life.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With the Oniwabanshu arc officially over, Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 is most likely to be an 'easy watch' following the intense drama of the recently completed arc. While it's unclear what the exact focus will be due to a lack of spoilers for the series, fans can at least expect the next major arc to be somewhat delayed.

That being said, the final moments of Rurouni Kenshin episode 14 may introduce the next antagonists. However, it is unlikely that the next major arc will begin in any legitimate form. Thankfully, this relaxed approach to the series' story is unlikely to last beyond one episode, meaning fans will be back to enjoying the action sooner rather than later.

Be sure to keep up with all Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.