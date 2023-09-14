Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 is set to be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With the previous episode making arguably the biggest progression in Cecilia and Lawrence’s relationship yet, fans are excited to see what happens.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 at the moment. However, fans do have confirmed release information.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 while speculating on what to expect.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 set to see Cecilia and Lawrence enter a new era of their relationship

Release date and time, where to watch

Expand Tweet

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 will begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:30 am JST on Thursday, September 21, 2023. A majority of international regions will see it arrive on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, while a select few territories will share the Thursday, September 21 calendar premiere date.

International audiences can watch Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 on Crunchyroll once it begins airing in Japan. However, the streaming service will have a slight delay in making the episode available.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 am, Wednesday, September 20

Eastern Standard Time: 11:30 am, Wednesday, September 20

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Central European Summer Time: 5:30 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Indian Standard Time: 9:00 pm, Wednesday, September 20

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm Wednesday, September 20

Japanese Standard Time: 12:30 am JST, Thursday, September 21

Australia Central Standard Time: 1:00 am Thursday, September 21

Episode 10 recap

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence’s 10th episode began with Lawrence and Cecilia returning to the church and their regular routines.

The pair commented on how lonely it was without Hazelita and Abel, who would be returning soon. They thought about how different it was returning home after their adventures, with night eventually falling. Cecilia then fell down the stairs while trying to see where Lawrence was, causing him to worry.

The next day, Cecilia found herself unable to speak to Lawrence, eventually running off and finding the fortune teller. The fortune teller shared that she heard about the two of them being weird lately, correctly attributing it to Lawrence’s denseness. Lawrence watched this from afar while wondering if he did anything wrong to make Cecilia act this way.

Lawrence later confronted Cecilia about the situation, starting a conversation that seemingly resolved the matter. Hazelita and Abel then returned, with the two asking Cecilia about what happened while they were gone. They then revealed that they’d be living elsewhere in the village and came to collect their luggage.

The episode ended with Lawrence and Cecilia visiting Hazelita and Abel’s new home before they all had dinner back at the church.

What to expect (speculative)

Expand Tweet

With Cecilia and Lawrence finally starting to discuss their feelings for each other, Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 will likely see the two continue to grow closer. Hazelita and Abel’s nearby but out-of-the-house presence is also expected to contribute to the pair's blossoming relationship, giving them more private time.

Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence episode 11 should see Abel and Hazelita’s relationship get a similar focus and progression.

Follow along for more Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.