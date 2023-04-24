Sakamoto Days chapter 117: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 117 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

The previous chapter depicted the assassins' unrelenting efforts to abduct Konomi and Amo by taking out their bodyguards. However, given how skilled Sakamoto and his group were, it was expected that they would easily be able to overpower the assailants. It now remains to be seen whether this will happen in Sakamoto Days chapter 117.

The eponymous hero will be on his way to save Rion and others in Sakamoto Days chapter 117

Release date and time

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 117 will continue exploring the protagonist's past. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, May 7, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 7, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, May 7, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, May 8, 2023

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 117?

Sakamoto as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

With Rion grappling with the effects of the lethal poison, it will be interesting to see in Sakamoto Days chapter 117 whether she can take down Koba all by herself. While Sakamoto will try to come to her aid as soon as possible, it remains to be seen whether Higuchi will throw new obstacles in his way. As the suspense builds up, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the unfolding of the most significant plot twist yet - Uzuki's potential betrayal.

A brief summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 116

Koba as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In the previous chapter, Higuchi explaned why he had been saving up virtue points. He recounted an incident from five years ago when he disposed of garbage in a trash can. The next day, all his fellow assassins died on a mission except for him. This correlation convinced him that accumulating good karma could earn the favor of the Gods of Killing. Since then, he has advanced from being a third-rate assassin by eliminating people he considers trash.

Meanwhile, Higuchi's partner, Koba, appeared to prevent Rion and others from escaping by blocking the tunnel. Rion attempted to attack him but failed and instead started feeling the effects of gas poisoning. The assassin explained that everyone would die within ten minutes. Upon discovering Koba's use of lethal gas, Sakamoto decided to expedite the deal with Higuchi and go rescue his friends.

Sakamoto, upon learning how Koba uses lethal gas, decided to end his fight with Higuchi and go save them. Higuchi became frightened by Sakamoto's immense power and tried to earn some karma points by clearing the road.

At that moment, a car was on the verge of falling into the river because the bridge was destroyed. Sakamoto saved the couple in the car by using fishing lines to guide the vehicle across the broken bridge. The chapter concluded with Sakamoto requesting a ride from the couple since his friends needed help.

