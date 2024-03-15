Sasaki and Peeps episode 12: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 9 PM JST. The upcoming anime episode will first premiere on local television networks in Japan. After that, the anime will be available to stream on platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw the anime reveal Shizuka Futari's former leader and group members. He was trying to eliminate her. Hence, Peeps took it upon himself to defeat the Psychic. Right after, the anime established the threat of magical girls as they surrounded the bureau's headquarters.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 release date and time

Shizuka Futari as seen in Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via Silver Link)

According to the anime's website, Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 will be released on Friday, March 15, 2024, at 9 PM JST in Japan. However, the release time for the same will depend a lot on where one is watching the anime from. This is because the simulcast timings for an anime vary from one platform to another.

Hence, depending on which platform one is using to watch Sasaki and Peeps, the simulcast timings could change drastically.

The twelfth and final episode of Sasaki and Peeps anime will be released at the following times worldwide:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 4 am Friday March 22 Central Standard Time 6 am Friday March 22 Eastern Standard Time 7 am Friday March 22 Greenwich Mean Time 12 pm Friday March 22 Central European Time 1 pm Friday March 22 Indian Standard Time 5:30 pm Friday March 22 Philippine Standard Time 8 pm Friday March 22 Australia Central Standard Time 9:30 pm Friday March 22

Where to watch Sasaki and Peeps episode 12?

The group leader in Sasaki and Peeps (Image via Silver Link)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 will first premiere on local television networks in Japan. The episode will first air on AT-X, Sun TV, and TOKYO MX on Friday. After that, it will premiere on BS NTV and KBS Kyoto on Saturday. In addition, the series will also be made available to stream in Japan on Prime Video.

As for fans globally, Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll, albeit after a delay of one hour and 30 minutes from its initial airing in Japan.

Meanwhile, for fans in Southeast Asia, the Muse Asia YouTube channel will premiere the episode. However, unlike Crunchyroll, the delay will be only for 30 minutes.

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11 Recap

Peeps as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 11, titled Fantasy and Beating, saw Sasaki and Peeps reach Shizuka Futari's location to rescue her from her former employees. During this, the anime introduced fans to Shizuka's former boss, a man possessing the power to manifest anything.

Fortunately, Peeps managed to defeat him, following which, Sasaki established a positive relationship with the leader. Right after, Shizuka agreed to help Sasaki and Peeps with their future endeavours.

What to expect from Sasaki and Peeps episode 12?

Magical Pink as seen in the Sasaki and Peeps anime (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Sasaki and Peeps episode 12 will most likely see Sasaki, Peeps, and Shizuka Futari go up against Magical Girls. The end of the previous episode saw Magical Girls surrounding the Bureau. Hence, Hoshizaki sent a helicopter to help the Bureau's members to help them eliminate the threat.

With that, fans can expect Sasaki, Peeps, and Shizuka to fight Magical Pink and other magical girls.

