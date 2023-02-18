Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 will be available in Japan on March 12, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the manga on Viz Media's official website, Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, readers saw Sakura deal with the dragons that were running wild and killing prisoners trapped in the Tartar Observatory. Now that she has gotten herself into trouble, having been betrayed by someone she thought was a friend, readers can expect Sasuke to rush in to rescue her

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sasuke Retsuden.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 will follow Sasuke's desperate attempt to rescue Sakura

Release date and time

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust by Shingo Kimura is coming to an end. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8, presumably titled Sasuke Retsuden, will release as per the schedule below:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, March 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, March 11

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Saturday, March 11

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, March 11

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Saturday, March 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Saturday, March 11

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Sunday, March 12

Australia Central Standard Time - 12.30 am, Sunday, March 12

What to expect from Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8?

Sakura and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8, fans will see Sasuke trying to save Sakura from the debris under which she has been helplessly trapped. Thus, after being absent in the previous chapter, Sasuke will be seen getting into action again, albeit desperate as he cannot trace his wife on the battlefield. Fans can also expect another Sasusaku moment.

But the battle is far from over, and once Sakura has been rescued, the duo, along with Meno, will have to face Zansul, Jiji, and their army of dragons. Furthermore, in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8, the giant beast that Jiji awakened with the help of the Ultra Particles will most likely cause additional problems.

A quick recap of the Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2

Jiji betrayed Sakura in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 2 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sakura was seen in the previous chapter trying to protect the frightened inmates at Tartar while also looking for Zansul. During her search, she encountered Jiji, who appeared relieved to have found her. He then embraced her, and when the kunoichi let down her guard, he stabbed her in the back with a poisoned knife.

It turned out that Jiji was working with Zansul, and the two have duped the Uchiha couple into helping them solve the mystery of the Map of the Heavens. Jiji admitted that Sakura reminded him of his companion Margo, but because the two are not the same person, he was unconcerned about Sakura's life. He then stole the Ultra Particles and resurrected a massive dragon. As the building started to collapse, he left Sakura behind to die.

Fans can't wait for the release of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 on March 12, 2023, at 12 am JST to see what it has in store for them.

