Solo Leveling episode 12 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling episode 12 on the anime's website. The upcoming season finale, titled Arise, will be released on Sunday, March 31, 2024. The episode will first air on local television networks, followed by Crunchyroll internationally.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo enter the job change quest. During this, he defeated hoards of soldiers, soon after which he faced Blood-Red Commander Igris. While he managed to defeat Igris, he was immediately pitted in a fight against a huge crowd of soldiers.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Solo Leveling preview.

Solo Leveling episode 12 preview hints at Sung Jin-Woo finding a clue for clearing the Job Change quest

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 12 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed in the previous episode, Sung Jin-Woo was having a tough time fighting the hoards of soldiers that were attacking him endlessly. Additionally, the preview images also hinted at his being gravely injured. During this, Sung Jin-Woo is set to see an illusion of his former self, i.e., his self from the time when he was known as the weakest hunter in the world.

Upon comparing himself to his past self, Jin-Woo is set to aim for a stronger self as he searches for clues to clear the job change quest. Given that the upcoming episode is the final of the season, there is a good chance that Jin-Woo will find the key to clearing the quest and return to his world with a huge level-up.

That said, fans can hope for another dungeon boss battle in the upcoming episode.

Go Gun-Hee may reveal the plan for the Jeju Island quest

Go Gun-hee as seen in Solo Leveling episode 12 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The anime's previous episode saw Choi Jong-In, Cha Hae-In, and some other high-ranking hunters board a helicopter to Jeju Island. While the anime did not reveal it, it can be presumed that the other hunters were from the Hunters Guild as well.

The anime previously saw Choi Jong-In and Baek Yoon-Ho discuss the incidents surrounding their previous Jeju Island Raid. With that, the anime explained how the Hunters had lost something important there. Hence, they were longing to head to the location again.

While episode 11 explained that the current mission would be only to assess the threat levels on the island, Go Gun-Hee could reveal the quest's detailed plan in the next episode.

Sung Jin-Ah might worry about her brother in Solo Leveling episode 12

Sung Jin-Ah as seen in Solo Leveling Episode 12 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As revealed by the anime, Sung Jin-Woo and Sung Jin-Ah have a close relationship. She is therefore going to be concerned that his brother hasn't returned home, even at midnight.

Moreover, fans should remember that Jin-Ah was picking up on the changes her brother was displaying. Thus, she could also end up being too worried about her brother, causing her to go out at night in search of him. That said, one can only confirm the same when the anime gets released.

Related Links

Sung Jin-Woo’s 9 closest human allies in Solo Leveling, ranked

Who is Sung Jinah in Solo Leveling? Explained

10 most important Solo Leveling characters, ranked

Poll : Will Sung Jin-Woo face another strong enemy in episode 12? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion