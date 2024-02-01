Solo Leveling Episode 5 preview and what to expect 

A-1 Pictures has finally released the preview synopsis and images for Solo Leveling Episode 5. The upcoming episode, titled A Pretty Good Deal, will be released on Sunday, February 4, 2024. It will first be televised on TOKYO MX and other TV networks. Following that, it will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Sung Jin-Woo level up inside the Instance Dungeon and become strong enough to fight the Dungeon Boss. After defeating the boss, Jin-Woo escaped the dungeon. Just then, he was directed to a dungeon break where he assisted the hunters to kill a monster by throwing a broken sword at it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime.

Solo Leveling episode 5 preview hints at a change in Sung Jin-Woo's appearance

Sung Jin-Woo as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The previous episode of the anime saw Sung Jin-Woo increase his level inside the Instance Dungeon. As a result, his body began to show some changes, especially in his arms and face. Following that, it seems like Solo Leveling Episode 5 will finally have the protagonist's appearance change drastically. This is evident from the episode preview through which one can see how much his face has changed.

Additionally, it also seems like Sung Jin-Woo will be discharged from the hospital in the upcoming episode. Hence, he might go back to his home and head out on a new mission.

Sung Jin-Woo will join an Attack Squad

Attack Squad as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As evident from the episode synopsis, Sung Jin-Woo is set to join an attack squad led by Hwang Dong-Suk in the upcoming episode. The squad aimed to capture a C-Class Dungeon and wanted the required number of hunters to initiate the dungeon raid. Hence, they hired Sung Jin-Woo and other lower-ranked hunters as part of their squad.

The Attack Squad is set to progress deep into the dungeon and will come across a cave filled with mana ore. Unfortunately, the cave is also the location where the dungeon boss is situated.

Sung Jin-Woo will meet Yoo Jin-Ho

Yoo Jin-Ho as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

According to the preview synopsis, the upcoming episode will see Sung Jin-Woo meet Yoo Jin-Ho. Yoo Jin-Ho is a D-Rank Hunter who will also be part of the Attack Squad led by Hwang Dong-Suk. Given his rank, it is very clear that he too, similar to Sung Jin-Woo, will be hired to fill up the required number of hunters needed for the dungeon raid.

Hwang Dong-Suk may have an alternate plan in mind

Hwang Dong-Suk as seen in Solo Leveling episode 5 preview (Image via A-1 Pictures)

As evident from the preview synopsis, Sung Jin-Woo is set to be very suspicious about the attack party. This is because the hunters within the party were planning to enter a C-Class dungeon without a healer. Even if the dungeon seemed too easy for them, such a raid is bound to leave a few hunters injured and in need of some first aid.

Additionally, one of the episode preview images showed Hwang Dong-Suk in a very suspicious way, hinting at him having some ulterior motives.