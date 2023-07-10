Spy x Family chapter 85: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 85 is set to release on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 am JST. With Nightfall set to enter a berserk mode to protect Twilight’s life and identity, fans are unsure of what to expect in the coming issue. As a result, this uncertainty has only furthered fans’ desire to learn of the next installment’s events.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 85 at the time of this article’s writing. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which makes it hard for spoiler information to be made consistently available. Thus, it is the norm for fans to be going into releases for these digitally published series completely blind. Thankfully, fans have verified official release information for the upcoming issue.

Spy x Family chapter 85 will see Nightfall go into a berserk mode to protect Twilight’s life and identity

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 85 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, July 24, 2023. For a vast majority of international fans, this means a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the chapter become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Spy x Family chapter 85 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8AM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11AM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3PM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Central European Time: 4PM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30PM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11PM, Sunday, July 23, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12AM, Monday, July 24, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30AM, Monday, July 24, 2023

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chapter 84 recap

Spy x Family chapter 84 began with Nightfall continuing her capture of Winston Wheeler, eventually obtaining the stolen WISE file and restraining Wheeler. However, he escaped shortly thereafter, threatening to take a WISE agent’s life if he wasn’t let go. Once he realized that wouldn’t work, he escaped his captor and ran into the sewers, with Nightfall following.

While she pursued Wheeler, Nightfall considered pulling back to guarantee her life since she wasn’t sure if Wheeler had memorized the file or not, which WISE got back. However, after thinking of Twilight and how she still loves him, she decided to push onward. Meanwhile, Twilight ran into Wheeler and tried to pass himself off as Yuri Briar, but he was discovered somehow and restrained.

Wheeler then threatened to remove Twilight’s disguise, referencing the mission they did while Wheeler was undercover, where he didn’t get to see Twilight’s real face. Nightfall eventually discovered the two, horrified that Twilight was incapacitated by Wheeler. As the latter started pulling Twilight’s mask off, Nightfall became extremely enraged as the issue ended.

What to expect (speculative)

With the tease of Nightfall set to go wild on Wheeler, Spy x Family chapter 85 will certainly open up with what her first moves will be in getting Twilight back. Fans can expect to see a side of Nightfall they have never seen before, with her and Twilight never having been in such a situation so far.

As for actual combat, Spy x Family chapter 85 will likely see a majority of its length devoted to the Wheeler and Nightfall fight. While fans shouldn’t anticipate much additional time being spent on the fight beyond this upcoming chapter, author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo will likely give fans their fill in the upcoming issue.

