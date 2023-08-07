Spy x Family chapter 87: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Spy x Family chapter 87 is set to be released on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12:00 am JST. Following the conclusion of the Wheeler arc in the previous chapter of the series, fans are curious to see where author and illustrator Tatsuya Endo goes next. While readers mostly agree that some short side stories are inevitable, many are unsure of what the next major arc will be.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for Spy x Family chapter 87 at the moment. This is typically the case with series released digitally through the Shonen Jump+ platform, which generally makes it hard for accurate spoiler information to be made consistently available. Thankfully, fans at least have verified release information for the upcoming issue.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family chapter 87 while speculating on what to expect.

Spy x Family chapter 87 will likely give fans some light Anya stories before returning to Twilight’s spiral

Release date and time, where to read

Spy x Family chapter 87 is set to arrive at 12:00 am JST on Monday, September 4, 2023. The exact time of its release will vary by region and timezone.

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

Spy x Family chapter 87 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:00 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11:00 am, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:00 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Central European Time: 4:00 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11:00 pm, Sunday, September 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12:00 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, September 4, 2023

Chapter 86 recap

Spy x Family chapter 86 began with Wheeler hitting the wall and falling unconscious after Nightfall’s last attack on him. As she approached him to strike again, Twilight woke up and told her to stop since both of their deaths were unnecessary. The two then tied Wheeler up, with Nightfall then realizing that Twilight may have heard some of what she said about her feelings towards him.

It became apparent this wasn’t the case, as Twilight took Nightfall’s flushed expression as her being angry with him for losing his edge. After apologizing for this, he explained that the wound on his arwasis from Yuri Briar, who he didn’t kill due to Yuri’s concern for Yor being her motivation to enact their fake marriage.

Nightfall internally called Twilight out on this, saying it’s a dirty move to cover up his feelings for Yor by framing his actions as necessary for Operation Strix.

The episode then saw the two rescued by a fellow WISE operative, with all four of them successfully escaping shortly thereafter. Loid was returned home, where Yuri explained why she made up her gripes with him and expressed joy at his needing to rely on her. Yuri later arrived, noticing Loid’s arm being injured but not finding a bullet wound when inspecting.

The chapter ended by revealing that Loid covered up the wound as he lamented losing his edge.

What to expect (speculative)

Following the conclusion of the Wheeler arc, Spy x Family chapter 87 will most likely give fans some lighthearted Anya fun at Eden Academy before returning to Twilight’s melancholy. While Anya’s happy-go-lucky side stories are nearly impossible to predict plot-wise, fans can expect them to be very carefree and jolly nonetheless.

However, the series will eventually need to return to a focus on Twilight, whether within Spy x Family chapter 87 or beyond. Although narrowly avoiding being outed by Yuri, it seems that the series is building towards something big with Twilight and his Loid Forger persona.

Follow along for more Spy x Family anime, manga, and film news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.