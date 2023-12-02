Spy X Family season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10, set to air in Japan on December 9, 2023, will bring the Cruise Adventure arc to a close by adapting its epilogue. In episode 9, Yor Forger confronted the mysterious swordsman, revealing her priorities and unwavering determination.

The upcoming episode promises resolution as Yor finally enjoys quality time with her family on a resort island. As this will mark the end of the Cruise Adventure arc, it will also be the conclusion of the primary plot for season 2, which will have a total of 12 episodes. Subsequent episodes are expected to be lighter in plot, resembling filler content.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family series.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 will be the epilogue of the Cruise Adventure arc

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 will be released in Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The episode will be available on streaming platforms after almost one hour. The specific release times for different time zones are listed below:

Time Zones Release Date and Time Pacific Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 9 Eastern Daylight Time 11:30 pm, Saturday, December 9 British Summer Time 4:30 pm, Saturday, December 9 Central European Summer Tim 10:30 pm, Saturday, December 9 Indian Standard Time 9:00 pm, Saturday, December 9 Philippine Standard Time 8:30 am, Saturday, December 9 Australia Central Standard Time 2:30 am, Sunday, December 10

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 streaming details

Viewers in Japan can watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 10 on TV Tokyo and other networks. Northern and Central American fans will be able to stream the episode via Crunchyroll. However, for Asian regions, the anime will be available on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 adapted Yor's comeback against the mysterious swordsman. Episode 9 also ended up being somewhat action-oriented while also increasing the stakes with the explosives that were hidden throughout the cruise.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 9 recap

Spy x Family season 2 episode 9, mainly focused on Yor's actual fight against the swordsman that appeared in episode 8 of the anime and incapacitated Matthew McMahon with a single attack. Although Yor first struggled to keep up and properly fight against the swordsmen, the flashback regarding Yuri, Loid, and Anya helped her regain her footing and properly compete against this new adversary.

Episode 9 is adapted primarily from chapters 54 and 55 and somewhat displays Yor's battle against the final enemy assassin while delivering a race against time. This episode also revealed the mystery being built up around the assassin group's informant. Somehow, the informant had planted explosives all around the cruise.

Throughout the episode, Loid rushes around the cruise disguised as one of the cruise operators to defuse the explosives. At the same time, Yor defeats the swordsman with Anya's help.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 10: What to expect?

Spy X Family season 2 episode 9 delivered the "finale" of the Cruise Adventure arc, and Spy X Family season 2 episode 10 will adapt the epilogue of the Cruise Adventure arc. Episode 10 will finally see Yor spending some much-needed time with her family on a resort island.

