Spy X Family season 2 episode 2: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Spy x Family Season 2 episode 2 was released on October 14, 2023, in Japan. It made quite an impact on the fans, especially with its adaptation of chapter 39 and chapter 40 of the manga. The English-subtitled episode for international viewers will air a few hours after its release in Japan.

Spy x Family Season 2 returned on October 7, 2023, and adapted one of the most beloved character interactions between Yor and Loid. It is worth noting that many fans expected the anime to skip that interaction completely. Episode 2 of Spy x Family Season 2 will now surely continue forward with the plot and pick up the story from the end of Season 1.

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 might adapt Bond's antics to escape Yor

Yor Forger as shown in Spy x Family Season 2 Episoe 1 (Image via CloverWorks and Studio WIT)

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 will air throughout Japan at 11 pm JST on Saturday, October 14, 2023. The Specific global release times for international viewers are listed below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time: 11:30 pm, Saturday, October 14, 2023

British Summer Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 10:30 pm, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 8:30 am, Saturday, October 14, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:30 am, Sunday, October 15, 2023

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 streaming details

Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 will air in Japan on TV Tokyo and other networks, and it will be released internationally on Crunchyroll for North America and Europe. South Asian viewers can watch the episode on Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Spy x Family season 1 with a run of 25 episodes in total, all of which are available for streaming on Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Muse Asia. Season 1 of Spy x Family is also available for streaming on Hulu, but there hasn't been any news for the season 2 streaming on Hulu.

A brief recap of Spy x Family season 2 episode 1

In the first e­pisode of season 2 of Spy x Family, the story took an unexpected turn as Loid, and Anya joined forces to prevent the possible collapse of their mission. During an assassination mission, Yor sustains a minor injury, leading to a chaotic ye­t humorous date with Loid.

However, their outing is interrupted by someone seeking reve­nge from one of Yor's past missions. Thanks to Anya's tele­pathic abilities, she was able to foil the vengeful plot and save the day. This episode felt like a filler to many fans but it also introduced the "Red Circus" which will play quite a crucial role in the plot of Spy x Family.

What to expect in Spy x Family season 2 episode 2

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 adapted one of the extra chapters of the manga named "Extra Mission 2."

That being said, Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 will adapt the chapter highlighting Damian Desmond's struggles with his family and his determination towards gaining his father's approval.

Additionally, Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 might also adapt chapter 40 which had Bond finding Loid and helping him during his mission just to avoid eating Yor's cooking. Spy x Family season 2 episode 2 might actually gravitate towards character progression contrasting season 2's episode 1 which could be called a filler episode.

