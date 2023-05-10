Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 is set to be released on Monday, May 14, 2023, at 8:30 pm JST. The chapter will be published in the 24th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. Fans can read the upcoming chapters of Yuto Tsukada and Shun Saeki’s new manga series on VIZ Media and Shueisha’s online platforms.

Although there are no verifiable spoilers, Temaku Cinema chapter 5 will likely continue Hajime’s location-scouting for the film, as he finally immerses himself in the plotline and wants everything to be perfect. The enthusiastic lead actress, Himeki Kurakui, will join him in his quest.

Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 will see Hajime and Takehikio finalizing the shooting locations for the film

Where to read Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 and release timings for all regions

Fans worldwide can read Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 and all the previous installments on the Shonen Jump+ app, the MangaPlus app. The manga is also available on VIZ Media, MangaPlus, and Shueisha’s official websites.

The timings for Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Monday, May 14, 4:30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Monday, May 14, 7:30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Monday, May 14, 11:30 am

Central European Time: Monday, May 14, 6:30 am

Indian Standard Time: Monday, May 14, 5 pm

Philippine Standard Time: Monday, May 14, 7:30 pm

Australia Central Standard Time: Monday, May 14, 9 pm

Brazil Time: Monday, May 14, 8:30 am

Tenmaku Cinema chapter 4 in summation

Initially, Hajime reserved the weekends for extra study time, but with the recent film project, he decided to prep himself before the shooting began. Hajime showed his planning to Tenmaku, and his dedication impressed her. However, the storyboards and character sketches could have been more impressive, as the latter inferred.

After being advised to get inspiration from scouting locations for the film, Hajime headed to Miyashita Park. Witnessing the rapid development of the place after 30 years caught Tenmaku off guard. To learn and connect with Nagisa’s story, the film's main characters Hajime and Tenmaku visited every location mentioned in the scripts.

Hajime was baffled by the enormous crowd near the Shibuya Station, one of the prime locations mentioned in the script. Tenmaku explained to Hajime that he would need to request permission from the local authorities to film in public. At last, Hajime found his crowd-free place from where the Shibuya Station was visible.

After coming across a pedestrian bridge, Hajime drew a sketch of Nagisa standing in the rain, completely different from what the script followed. Impressed by Hajime’s idea, Tenmaku made changes to the script and asked him to shoot in the rain. The former was startled, as the new changes would eventually make filming much harder for him.

Hajime asked the film's team members for location scouting, with “teamwork makes the dream work” on his mind, but unfortunately, all of them were busy. Out of the blue, Himeki volunteered to help Hajime and was excited to locate the perfect beach spot for the film.

What to expect from Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 (speculative)

Tenmaku Cinema chapter 5 will eventually pick up from where it left off in the previous chapter, where Himeki joins Hajime in his quest to scout the locations of the film. The duo and Tenmaku will start with the beach, which is deemed to be an idealistic location, as the film is titled The Shore.

The script of the series is yet to be finalized as Tenmaku believes that Hajime could develop more creative ideas. With a professional actress like Himeki, Hajime will learn more about filmmaking and experience the monumental task bestowed upon him by Tenmaku. The upcoming chapter will also strengthen the friendship between Hajime and Himeki.

