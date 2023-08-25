TenPuru episode 8: Release date, what to expect, where to watch, countdown, and more

TenPuru episode 8 will air on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 1:30 am JST, according to the anime's official website. The episode will then broadcast on networks like MBS, AT-X, HTB, and BS NTV. International viewers can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Yuzuki, Akagami, and Mia training under Kiki's tutelage. They had to go through various kinds of training, which resulted in interesting outcomes. In addition, Akagami and Yuzuki were able to spend Christmas Eve together. However, things might get a little heated in upcoming TenPuru episode 8.

TenPuru episode 8 likely to begin Yuzuki and Akagami’s training

Release date and time of TenPuru episode 8

Kagura as seen in TenPuru (Image via Gekko)

Releasing on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at 1:30 am JST, TenPuru episode 8 will continue adapting material from Kimitake Yoshioka's manga. The next episode is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time - 9:30 am, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 12:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

British Summer Time - 5:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Central European Summer Time - 6:30 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

India Standard Time - 10:00 pm, Saturday, August 26, 2023

Philippine Time - 12:30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time - 2 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

Korean Standard Time - 1:30 am, Sunday, August 27, 2023

As mentioned above, apart from the Japanese broadcasting channels, the anime series will be available to stream on Crunchyroll for the international viewers in subbed version. Moreover, to avail the dub version, fans can get the premium subscription.

A quick summary of TenPuru episode 7

Kiki, Mia, Yuzuki, and Akagami (Image via Gekko)

In the previous episode, Akagami, Yuzuki, and Mia's training started with practising zazen. The trio maintained their posture while they cleared their mind. Kiki monitored them with a kyosaku, which she employed whenever their concentration wavered. However, it became evident that, despite Akagami's earnest efforts, he struggled the most.

Next, they all copied sutras. Here again, Akagami had a promising start because he had worked part-time at a calligraphy school. However, he made a mess of teaching Yuzuki how to write the characters.

The episode then cut to a flashback in which Kiki questioned Hoan's decision to expedite Yuzuki's training. Hoan revealed that in three months, a significant sect meeting was scheduled to take place at the temple, so the directive to prepare Yuzuki to be the head priest came from higher ups of the sect. The next day, Kiki decided to put the three through a different kind of training. They were sent to a mixed sauna where they faced their worldly thoughts.

Akagami and Yuzuki (Image via Gekko)

On the following day, which happened to be Christmas Eve, Kiki decided to give her students a break, although this disturbed Akagami. Every Christmas, his father would divide his time among multiple lovers, which would end up in a bloodbath. This experience left an impression on Akagami who found the holiday horrific.

Yuzuki took Akagami shopping to cheer him up since they needed to buy gifts for a Christmas gathering at the temple. Episode 7 then came to an end with a shot of Kagura commenting that Akagami had proven to be a nuisance and she will stamp him out.

What to expect from TenPuru episode 8?

Kagura (Image via Gekko)

In TenPuru episode 8, viewers can expect to see the Christmas party at the temple. The previous episode did not show what gifts Akagami had bought, though it is likely that he purchased the formal beads for Yuzuki.

In the next installment of the anime, he will probably present this to Yuzuki. More importantly, fans may expect some exciting exchanges between Akagami and Kagura in the next episode, especially after the latter declared she would drive out Akagami.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.