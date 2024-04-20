That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 release date and time, where to watch, and more

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 release date is set for Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11 pm JST on NTV's Friday Anime Night time slot, according to the anime's site. After it airs in Japan, the episode will be available worldwide on streaming platforms such as Crunchyroll, Muse Asia's YouTube Channel, Netflix, and others.

The previous episode of the anime saw Rimuru Tempest hold meetings with his friends regarding the betterment of his nation. He also learned crucial facts from his followers. Now fans are waiting for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 to drop and see what happens next.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 release date and time for all time zones

Expand Tweet

As per the anime's official site, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52, Each Respective Roles, will be released on Friday, April 26, 2024, at 11 pm JST.

The upcoming installment is the fourth episode of the TenSura season 3 series. Notably, fans outside Japan can catch the episode with English subs at the following times:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 26 8:30 AM Central Standard Time Friday, April 26 10:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 26 11:30 AM Brazil Standard Time Friday, April 26 12:30 PM British Summer Time Friday, April 26 4:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 26 5:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 26 8:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 26 11 PM Australian Central Daylight Time Saturday, April 27 1 AM

Where to watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52?

Veldora, as seen in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 will air on Nippon Television's Friday Anime Nigth programming slot in Japan. However, anime enthusiasts outside Japan can stream the episode on Crunchyroll, along with many other Spring 2024 titles.

Aside from Crunchyroll, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 can be watched on Muse Asia's YouTube channel for free in many subcontinental countries, including India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Myanmar, and others.

Netflix is another option fans can resort to for watching the episode. Additionally, anime lovers can watch the anticipated episode on Bilbili Global, MeWatch, CatchPlay, Aniplus TV, and other platforms.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 51 recap

Expand Tweet

The narrative returns to the Jura Tempest Federation, where Rimuru Tempest reunites with Benimaru, Souei, and Shuna. When he asks them about Hakuro, Benimaru reveals that he is still at the site of the war. The Majin also discloses that he has left the remaining duties to his vice-commander.

Amid their conversation, Benimaru informs Rimuru that Gabiru will return along with the Three Beastketeers and the refugees from Eurazania. Not just the Lycanthropes, but the Majin Prisoners will also seek refugee at the Jura Tempest. Later, Diablo informs Rimuru about the treaty with the Falmuth kingdom.

The former king had to pay the majority of the war reparation. Diablo then discloses his plan to Rimuru, which he feels will ensure a civil war in Falmuth. However, the demon butler has sent the former king, Edmaris, to the countryside, near Youm's home to keep him safe.

Diablo as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

At the same time, he informs the slime about the Western Holy Church contacting Reyhiem to learn about Jura Tempest's war with Falmuth kingdom. Rimuru feels there's no reason to lie, so he suggests recording a message and sending it to Reyhiem.

Suddenly, Gobta intrudes the meeting to announce the arrival of the refugees and the POWs. Rimuru welcomes the Three Beastketeers, who thank him for letting the refugees in. Gabiru also meets Rimuru and hands him a letter from the Demon Lord Milim.

According to the letter, she wants the slime to teach her ardent followers how to cook delicious meals when she visits Jura Tempest next time. While observing the new guests, Rimuru notices Geld coming out of a portal, looking sad.

Rimuru, as seen in the episode (Image via 8Bit)

He then learns about Geld's trouble with organizing and educating the troops. As such, he invites him to a drinking party. The following day, Rimuru finds out about the highway project's status from Benimaru.

Although there are no hostile monsters around, Benimaru suggests seeking Frey's advice on how to deal with the Tengu who live near the Kusha Mountains. Besides that, Rimuru meets Hakuro, who divulges the existence of the ruins in a nation called Distave. The slime urges him to keep it a secret til he sees it himself.

Later, Rimuru holds a meeting with his friends and informs everyone about him receiving authority over the resources of the Jura Forest. During the meeting, Rimuru also realizes that he can turn the news of his ascendency into a campaign and promote the nation.

What to expect in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52? (speculative)

Rimuru Tempest, as seen holding a meeting in the anime (Image via 8Bit)

According to the preview at the end of the latest episode, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime episode 52 is titled Each Respective Roles. Since Rimuru wants to expand his nation's population by inviting more people and holding a grand festival, the upcoming episode may show him assigning specific roles to his friends.

Also read:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 complete release schedule

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 episode 1 review

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime watch order

8 most anticipated anime sequels in 2024

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime to watch

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback