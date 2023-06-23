The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 10:00 PM JST. Following the exciting conclusion and subsequent announcement of a second part for the second season, fans truly cannot wait to see how Chise’s journey continues next.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler information available for The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated first episode of the series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 and more.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 likely to focus on Chise and Elias adapting to life living at the College

The Ancient Magus' Bride season 2 episode 13 will air on local Japanese networks at 10:00 PM JST on Thursday, October 5, 2023. For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday-night local release window. Japanese viewers will instead see the episode become available locally on Sunday morning. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after it begins airing in Japan. With Funimation finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream any anime series from any year.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 is set to air at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6:00 AM, Thursday, October 5

Eastern Standard Time: 9:00 AM, Thursday, October 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 2:00 PM, Thursday, October 5

Central European Time: 3:00 PM, Thursday, October 5

Indian Standard Time: 6:30 PM, Thursday, October 5

Philippine Standard Time: 9:00 PM, Thursday, October 5

Japanese Standard Time: 10:00 PM, Thursday, October 5

Australia Central Standard Time: 10:30 PM, Thursday, October 5

Episode 12 recap

The 12th episode began with Fabio Zaccheroni leading Chise Hatori and others into the waste tower, showing them the minerals and plants they needed to harvest in separate pairs. Zoe Ivy and Chise were one pair, while Philomela Sargant and Rian Scrimgeour were another with Isaac Fowler tagging along.

As this happened, Alice Swayne and Mikhail Renfred had another conversation about their relationship and why Renfred treats her as he does. The episode then showed Zoe being cornered by an anthropomorphic bird creature and an unseen second individual, eventually running away to find Chise. Meanwhile, Chise was cornered by Fabio, who identified her as a Sleigh Beggy and tried attacking her until the spirit of Joseph within her retaliated.

Lucy and Seth, meanwhile, had a touching conversation about their relationship as the true instructor for the waste tower practical and finally rescued the students. This led to a confrontation in the courtyard between Liza Quillyn and Philomela’s Grandmother, Lizbeth Sargant. As Liza and the house mother cats sealed off the College from the outside world, it was seemingly revealed that Lizbeth was behind the recent student attacks.

What to expect (speculative)

Despite being months away at the time of this article’s writing, it’s still fairly likely that The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 will focus on Chise and Elias’ new life at the College. With the two now likely unable to commute back and forth, they’ll have to adjust to living at the academic center full time as well as likely dealing with their roommates.

The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 episode 13 will also provide fans with further evidence that Lizbeth is behind the attacks made with The Testament of Carnamagos. Fans may also get an explanation as to why Lizbeth is behind such attacks, as well as what role (if any) she forced Philomela to play in setting up the attacks on her fellow students.

Follow along for more The Ancient Magus’ Bride season 2 anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

