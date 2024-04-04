The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 is scheduled to air on April 9, 2024, at 2 am JST on TV Tokyo and its affiliated channels, as the official website of this anime series states. The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 can be streamed on Crunchyroll.

The first two episodes were released on the premiere of this anime series. The first episode featured the start of Allen's journey after he was kicked out of the nobles. He met some known faces and tagged along with them to defeat the dragon.

The second episode continued his journey into a nearby town where he looked for a swordsmith who could repair his sword. While doing so, Allen crossed paths with some of the spies of his father, who wanted to kill one of the people he was accompanying.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases

episode 3 release date & time

Allen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marvy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2024, at 2:00 am JST. The day and timing would vary according to the timezone of each country. Some of them are as follows:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday April 8, 2024 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time Monday April 8, 2024 1:00 pm British Summer Time Monday April 8, 2024 6:00 pm Central European Summer Time Monday April 8, 2024 7:00 pm Indian Standard Time Monday April 8, 2024 10:30 pm Philippine Time Tuesday April 9, 2024 1:30 am Japanese Standard Time Tuesday April 9, 2024 2:00 am Australian Central Time Tuesday April 9, 2024 3:30 am

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3: Where to watch?

Akira as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 can be streamed on Crunchyroll globally. Besides this streaming service, no other streaming services have announced the airing of this anime series.

The episodes are uploaded to the Crunchyroll platform about 30 minutes after their airing in Japan.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases premiere recap

Riese as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The first episode starts with the protagonist, Allen, getting banished from his royal family after he couldn't receive any gift from God, thus being labeled irregular. But Allen looked on the bright side and decided to start a peaceful life. As soon as he set out on a new journey, he witnessed his former fianceé, Riese, getting hunted by some monsters.

He rushed towards her to help and save her, alongside her guard named Beatrice. After saving them, Allen decides to join them on their journey to find the hero, Akira. As soon as they found the hero in a mysterious village, they offered to help beat the dragon. The dragon overpowered Akira, but Allen joined the battle and defeated it. Sadly, he also broke his sword while doing so.

Beatrice as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The second episode further showed Akira, Riese, and Beatrice saying their goodbyes to the hero as they set on their journey to find a swordsmith who could repair Allen's sword. While they continued their journey, it was revealed that Akira's father was the one who ordered the assassination of Riese and was still not backing down.

When Allen's team arrived at the swordsmith shop, they were met with a passed-out elf. She was Noel, the swordsmith who was a good friend of Riese. After some requests, she agreed to build Allen a new sword and threw everyone out of her shop so that she could focus. Allen crossed paths with the spies of his father who wanted to kill Riese, but he didn't catch anything suspicious.

After a few days, Allen's team returned to Noel's shop to check on the progress made on Allen's sword. As expected, they found Noel passed out again, but she had finished crafting the sword. She later took Allen into the woods to test the abilities of his sword. As they ventured deep into the woods, they saw a giant wolf that had previously killed Noel's parents.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3: What to expect (speculative)?

Speculations for The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 (Image via Studio Deen & Marcy Jack)

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 would most probably see Allen defeating the wolf that had killed Noel's parents. The chapter could also follow the flashback of how Venessa took up Noel after the latter found her.

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases episode 3 could also show more detail as to why Allen's family was against his former fianceé's life. The first two episodes were paced normally, and the story still hasn't progressed much, so the upcoming episode is expected to reveal more about the story.

Read also:

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases anime adaptation confirmed

The Banished Former Hero Lives As He Pleases anime confirms 2024 release with a teaser trailer

10 most highly anticipated Spring 2024 anime (so far)

5 Spring 2024 anime you can't miss (& 5 you should skip watching)