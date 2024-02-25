The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast locally in Japan, following which, it will be made available to watch online on streaming platforms domestically and internationally.

The previous episode saw Yamada ask Ichikawa if she could call him Kyo on the last day of their class. Following that, the anime switched its focus to Ichikawa's birthday. While Ichikawa had not informed Yamada about his birthday, she ended up celebrating the same with him and his family at the Ichikawa residence.

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 release times in all regions

Yamada Anna as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

According to the anime's website, The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 will be released on Saturday, March 2, 2024, for most fans worldwide. However, due to differences in time zones, the anime episode will be released in Japan on Sunday, March 3, at 1:30 am JST.

The release date and time for The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 will be different depending on the region one is watching it from.

The ninth episode of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 8:30 am Saturday March 2 Central Standard Time 10:30 am Saturday March 2 Eastern Standard Time 11:30 am Saturday March 2 Greenwich Mean Time 4:30 pm Saturday March 2 Central European Time 5:30 pm Saturday March 2 Indian Standard Time 10 pm Saturday March 2 Philippine Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 3 Australia Central Standard Time 2 am Sunday March 3

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 broadcast and streaming details

Ichikawa Kana as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 will first be broadcast locally in Japan on the NUMAnimation programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliates. In addition, fans in Japan can watch the anime on streaming platforms such as dAnime Store, Hulu, and others.

Meanwhile, for international fans, Sentai Filmworks has licensed the series. Hence, the anime episode will be added to Hidive's library. As for fans in Southeast Asia, Plus Media Networks Asia has licensed the anime. This means that The Dangers in My Heart anime will premiere on Aniplus Asia.

Recap of The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8

Ichikawa as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 8, titled We Stayed Up Late, saw Adachi give Moe homemade cookies on White Day as a token of thanks for her chocolate on Valentine's Day. Unfortunately, Moe believed that the chocolates were for Yamada from Ichikawa.

The episode later focused on the last day of their class. At the end of the day, Yamada asked Ichikawa if she could call him "Kyo." That's when a teacher's appearance cut off their conversation.

Later, the episode focused on Ichikawa's birthday. Ichikawa hadn't informed Yamada about his birthday, however, in a twist of the tale, Yamada ended up celebrating Ichikawa's birthday with his family and also spent the night at their home.

What to expect The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9?

Adachi and Moe as seen in The Dangers in My Heart (Image via Shin-Ei Animation)

The Dangers in My Heart season 2 episode 9 will most likely see Ichikawa and Yamada try and deal with the depth of their situation. While the sleepover was supervised by Ichikawa's parents, it was a peculiar event for both of them.

Additionally, the anime could try to build on Adachi and Moe's chemistry. However, considering Adachi's personality, the anime might continue using his appearances as recurring gag moments.

