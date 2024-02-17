The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 is set to premiere on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the series’ official website. With Kasha having reappeared and all but officially declared war on Momochi House, fans are expecting the next installment to see some sort of fighting.

Unfortunately, there’s no verifiable spoiler info available for The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 at the time of this article’s writing. While this is typical for the series, it’s nonetheless upsetting. Thankfully, fans do at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated first episode of the series.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 set to begin Kasha’s unflinching assault on Momochi House

Release date and time, where to watch

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12AM JST on Saturday, February 24, 2024. For a minority of international fans, this translates to an early Friday morning local release window, like domestic Japanese viewers will see. A vast majority of international fans, however, will instead see the episode become available Thursday morning locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. With Funimation seemingly finally beginning to remove old and new titles alike, Crunchyroll becomes the best and only option to stream most any anime series from any year.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Time zones Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Friday, February 23, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 1:30AM, Saturday, February 24, 2024

Episode 7 recap

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 7 began with Aoi and the others noticing Himari acting strange as they saw her off to school. At school, she was teased by her friends for looking like she was thinking about her crush. Himari was then asked to do work after class since she forgot her homework, with all of her friends joining her. However, after leaving, she was inexplicably greeted by her mother and father at home.

Evil yokai then appeared and began chasing after her, when Himari found the looking glass she peered into while doing after school work. Ise and Yukari then appeared, leading her away from her “parents.” However, Himari quickly realized the two were fakes. A fake Aoi and Nue then appeared, prompting a version of herself within the mirror to begin speaking to her, revealing that the world she was living in was that of her own heart’s desires.

This version of Himari then began trying to convince Himari that Aoi and co weren’t her new family, and that they actually disliked her and felt her to be a burden on them. However, Himari held strong in her feelings, eventually breaking free of the mirror with Kasha’s unsolicited advice, awakening back at school and being told she fainted for a few minutes. The episode ended with Himari returning home to Aoi, her resolve to live with him and others steeled.

What to expect (speculative)

With Akasha yet again making an appearance and clearly opposing himself to those at Momochi House, The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 should see him reappear again. He’ll likely launch the first of a few successive attacks on the group, setting up an overarching conflict that will close out the first season of the series.

The Demon Prince of Momochi House episode 8 will likely begin revealing Kasha’s origins and overarching goals in the process. This will likely be deeply related to Aoi’s role and powers as Nue, especially with Kasha referencing them when speaking with Himari in the seventh episode.

Follow along for more The Demon Prince of Momochi House anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.